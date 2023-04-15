Tony Mowbray happy with Sunderland’s belief after come-from-behind win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Mowbray happy with Sunderland’s belief after come-from-behind win

By Press Association
Tony Mowbray is chasing the play-offs (MIke Egerton/PA)
Tony Mowbray is chasing the play-offs (MIke Egerton/PA)

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray praised the belief of his players after they came from behind to beat Birmingham 2-1.

The Black Cats had gone a goal down in the 29th minute through George Hall’s strike, but a well-worked corner saw Trai Hume head home from the back post and level the score on the cusp of half-time.

Amad Diallo got the winner in the 76th minute after a great cross-field pass from Jack Clarke picked out the winger, who went on to score his 12th goal of the campaign.

The hosts then managed to see the game out, despite being reduced to 10 when Dennis Cirkin was sent off just minutes after Diallo’s goal, and Mowbray praised his players for their ability to turn games around.

He said: “It was an important time to score our goal because I thought for the first 10 minutes we started really sharp and good, particularly down the right hand-side creating chances and then one of their first attacks they go and score.

“It was important to score before half-time for us, to give the dressing room at half-time the confidence and belief that we could go on and win the game.

“I think we left the dressing room at half-time believing we were going to win the game.

“When you’ve got players (like) Amad Diallo in your team who can do what he did today, as he did in the reverse fixture, a very similar type of goal, we’ve always got a chance.

“I do think Clarke’s done it many times this season, (Patrick) Roberts has done it, Diallo’s done it, we do have players in our team that can unlock the best of defensive units.”

A big three points for Sunderland sees them firmly in the running for a play-off place as the Black Cats are now sat in ninth and in striking distance of the top six.

Up next is a home tie against Huddersfield, who have won three of their last five games under Neil Warnock, and Mowbray is looking forward to the final stretch of games.

“Pleased for the players, pleased for the supporters and we’re all ready in the dressing room looking forward to Tuesday night, we’ll be in tomorrow, see who’s fit and available,” he said.

“Obviously Dennis is suspended now, that throws another issue into the scenario for us with selection but we’re looking forward to Tuesday and seeing if we can find three points off Huddersfield.”

Diallo’s late strike means Birmingham still remain 17th in the table, but manager John Eustace was still pleased with an “excellent” performance from his side.

“I was very pleased with the performance, I thought we were excellent,” he said.

“First half we were very good, really disappointed with the manner we conceded the goal, that’s not like us, real sloppy from the set-piece and we’ve been outstanding all season from that.

“So to lose two or three headers in a row and give them a lifeline just before half-time was disappointing.

“The lads brushed themselves off at half-time, they were disappointed but the way we started the second half was good, had a really good chance to take the lead again.

“Just overall disappointed to lose, we certainly didn’t deserve to lose the game, we played against a good team who are pushing through in the play-offs.

“We went toe-to-toe with them and I think overall it was a good performance.”

