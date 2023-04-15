Vincent Kompany felt Burnley were not ‘dangerous enough’ in Reading draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Vincent Kompany felt Burnley were not ‘dangerous enough’ in Reading draw

By Press Association
Vincent Kompany felt Burnley were not dangerous enough against Reading (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Vincent Kompany felt Burnley were not dangerous enough against Reading (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany blamed his side for “not being dangerous enough” in attack after the Sky Bet Championship leaders had to settle for a 0-0 draw at relegation-threatened Reading.

With Sheffield United beating Cardiff 4-1 earlier in the day, Burnley could not clinch the title in Berkshire with a victory.

But they rarely looked like securing a win in an overall drab contest, with the only shot on target from either team coming in the 16th minute when Reading goalkeeper Joe Lumley saved well from Manuel Benson.

“With all our changes, the biggest challenge is to see whether your team is still going to look the same,” Kompany said. “Is it going to have that same kind of identity?

“Today, there wasn’t any issues on that. We recovered the ball quite well, we defended well and hence the clean sheet. And I felt that we looked after the ball okay.

“The only thing was that, when we got into the final third, we weren’t dangerous enough with the chances that we created. And we probably could have created a few more if the final ball had been better.

“Then, it was a mixture of Reading defending really well, putting their bodies on the line. You have to do these things when you’re fighting for your life. And also a mix of us being a little bit inefficient at times.

“But I can’t deny the fact that, actually, it’s not a bad result for us.

“I would be more worried if we didn’t create any chances but that wasn’t the case.

“There are other times when it has happened like this. Like when we played Blackpool away [a 0-0 draw last month].

“It was a similar kind of storyline, these teams are fighting for their lives. It’s just not as easy as you think it is. It’s something that you have to take into account.

“We still want to get results, we still want to be competitive. But it’s also important to see [other] players as well.

“We want to see them before the end of the season. We have to use this period of time well.

“We want to win as much as anyone else but we have one advantage between now and the end of the season – that we have a little bit of time on our hands.”

Noel Hunt, Reading’s Under-21 manager, took charge of his first game as interim boss since the dismissal of Paul Ince on Tuesday.

Although the Royals remain in the relegation zone, he was encouraged by the result and admitted to getting emotional as he looked around the stadium before the game.

“It’s probably the first time that it actually sunk in, what I was doing,” Hunt said. “Yes, I did get quite emotional out there. I didn’t think I would.

“But I had a look while the stadium was empty, to have a quiet moment and just take in the surroundings.

“And I thought: ‘Jeez, I’m actually managing this team’. It was the first time that I thought ‘this is it’.”

Of the 0-0 draw, Hunt said. “It couldn’t have gone much better? Well, we could have won the game! No, I’m being greedy there.

“I thought that we were really good. I thought that the boys were amazing – the shape that they kept, the discipline that they showed and how they moved.

“And I thought that when we countered, with a little bit more luck and little bit more detail, we could have hurt Burnley.

“But in terms of all that, it’s a good point for us.

“I don’t think we made massive changes. It was just a case of looking at the squad and trying to give the boys in there, who have been slogging away all season, a bit of a rest.

“We’ve got a thin senior squad in terms of who we have available. We’ve got a lot on the treatment table.

“So it was a case of just getting in some [fresh] legs to help them. They have had to put their bodies through it every week.”

