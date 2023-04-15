Blackburn frustrated by Hull stalemate despite returning to play-off places

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Blackburn moved back into the Sky Bet Championship play-off places but were left frustrated after a goalless draw with Hull.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s men were looking to strike a decisive blow in the race for the top six after wins for five rivals earlier in the day but could not find a way past the Tigers.

They started well enough and their pressure should have led to a half-time lead but Tyrhys Dolan slotted wide a gilt-edged chance. Roared on by 1,400 away fans, Hull shaded the second half and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh also missed the target when well placed as the visitors looked to cash in on their ragged hosts.

A grandstand finish evaded Blackburn, whose best chance came in stoppage time when Sorba Thomas struck the side netting but they are now winless in four and although they are a point clear in sixth, it felt like a missed opportunity and now sets up a potentially season-defining game on Wednesday with seventh-placed Coventry.

Hull will be hugely encouraged by this performance following recent efforts against other play-off chasing teams as they made it five without defeat.

Sam Gallagher was recalled to make his 150th start for Rovers while teenager Harry Leonard made his Hull debut.

Blackburn started confidently and after Ozan Tufan dragged a shot wide, they carved Hull open but Joe Rankin-Costello blasted over from the edge of the area after beating the visitors’ press.

Hull almost profited from a loose Dominic Hyam pass midway through the half but Aynsley Pears shovelled Regan Slater’s 20-yard effort behind.

Dolan should have put Rovers ahead in the 33rd minute when Ben Brereton Diaz’s pass found him 12 yards out but he somehow shot wide with just Karl Darlow to beat.

Tyler Morton saw a powerful strike deflected over just before the break but afterwards, Hull were much improved and almost scored immediately after the kick-off but Slater dragged a shot wide.

They should have gone ahead seven minutes later when Jean Seri’s incisive ball found Sayyadmanesh, who outmuscled Harry Pickering six yards out but sent his shot agonisingly wide of the far post.

Sammie Szmodics hammered wide as Blackburn looked to up the tempo but at the other end, Hull went close again as Adama Traore sent a curling effort just wide of the left post.

Despite a ragged second half, Blackburn stretched Hull and only a wonderful tackle from Callum Elder prevented Brereton Diaz from getting a shot away.

The Tigers almost profited from a late counter-attack as Rovers pushed for a winner but Slater lashed harmlessly over when well placed.

A late Adam Wharton cross evaded everybody and in stoppage time, Thomas lashed into the side netting from a tight angle.