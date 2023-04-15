Kylian Mbappe enters history books as Paris St Germain beat title-rivals Lens

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kylian Mbappe starred as Paris St Germain beat 10-man Lens to extend their lead over their nearest Ligue 1 title challengers.

The France forward became PSG’s record league goalscorer with the opener in a 3-1 victory that leaves Christophe Galtier’s side nine points clear.

Salis Abdul Samed had already been sent off for the second-placed visitors, who fell further behind when Vitinha struck before Mbappe teed up Lionel Messi with a backheel for the third.

A Przemyslaw Frankowski penalty reduced the arrears on the hour but the win makes PSG firm title favourites.

Rennes moved up to fifth with a fine 3-0 home win over Reims as Jeremy Doku struck twice and Arthur Theate sealed the three points.

A last-gasp Silas goal saw 10-man Stuttgart battle back to draw with Bundesliga title hopefuls Borussia Dortmund.

Sebastien Haller and Donyell Malen had Dortmund two goals ahead before Konstantinos Mavropanos was sent off before the break.

Giovanni Reyna restored the lead in stoppage-time after Tanguy Coulibaly and Joshua Vagnoman drew the hosts level but there was still time for Silas to strike to wrap up an end-to-end 3-3 draw.

It was a missed opportunity for Dortmund, who could have pulled level on points with Bayern Munich at the top of the table after they had been held at home by Hoffenheim.

Thomas Tuchel’s side had to settle for a 1-1 draw after Andrej Kramaric cancelled out Benjamin Pavard’s opener at the Allianz Arena.

Timo Werner scored twice as third-place RB Leipzig came from behind to beat Augsburg 3-2.

Arne Maier had put the visitors ahead before Kevin Kampl levelled and Werner hit a brace, with Ruben Vargas’ late effort making for a grandstand ending at the Red Bull Arena.

Timo Werner scored twice in RB Leipzig’s win over Augsburg. (Jan Woitas/AP)

Elsewhere, Mainz drew 1-1 at Cologne as Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Monchengladbach also finished 1-1.

Serie A leaders Napoli were held to a goalless draw at home to relegation-threatened Verona.

The stalemate leaves Napoli six points clear of Lazio, while Verona are now three points from safety, with the hosts managing just one shot on target in 90 minutes.

𝗙𝗧 A massive away point for @HellasVeronaFC at the Maradona!#NapoliVerona pic.twitter.com/iEWEezzc64 — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) April 15, 2023

Napoli’s Champions League quarter-final opponents AC Milan were also made to settle for a share of the spoils as they came from behind to draw 1-1 at Bologna.

Nicola Sansone opened the scoring inside 60 seconds with Tommaso Pobega earning Milan a point.

Their city rivals Inter slipped to a surprise home defeat to Monza, with Luca Caldirola’s second-half effort earning the visitors a 1-0 win.

Nacho put Real Madrid on course for LaLiga victory at Cadiz. (Jose Breton/AP)

Real Madrid moved 10 points behind LaLiga leaders Barcelona with a 2-0 win at Cadiz as Nacho and Marco Asensio scored second-half goals at Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla.

Fourth-placed Real Sociedad were beaten 2-0 at Athletic Bilbao as Real Betis closed the gap on the Champions League positions with a 3-1 win over Espanyol.

Valladolid moved further clear of the relegation zone with a 2-1 win at European hopefuls Villarreal.