Leeds boss Javi Gracia knows how ‘dangerous’ Monday’s visitors Liverpool can be

Leeds boss Javi Gracia is aware of just how “dangerous” Liverpool can be as the sides prepare to meet on Monday.

Following last weekend’s 5-1 loss to Crystal Palace, relegation-threatened Leeds are on the hunt for valuable points against Jurgen Klopp’s side at Elland Road.

Liverpool come into the match with only one win in their last five Premier League games, but they picked up a crucial point against league leaders Arsenal in a fiery affair at Anfield last Sunday.

They came from 2-0 down, with Roberto Firmino scoring a dramatic late equaliser, and Gracia is keen not to underestimate Monday’s visitors.

“We know how difficult it will be in this game against Liverpool, because they are a very good team,” he told a pre-match press conference.

“But in this moment we have no time to think about if it’s better or worse to play now against this team or other. We have to play, give our best and try to get the points that are in play.”

Last time both sides met in the league Leeds handed Liverpool a 2-1 defeat at Anfield thanks to Crysencio Summerville’s late strike.

Monday’s clash is a chance for Leeds to pick up some valuable points to ease their relegation fears and with only eight games remaining, Gracia knows his side need to “give 100 per cent”.

“I know we got a good result in the first game, but now everything’s changed and we have to be ready for another game,” he said.

“For the mentality of the players, it’s good, they know they were able to get a good result there but now it’s another game and we have to, again, be ready for another very tough game.

“(Liverpool are) very dangerous. They are a very good team, very well organised, they know perfectly the way they play and it’s hard to play against them, but in this moment the importance of the games left is crucial for us.

“We don’t pay attention if we play against one team or another and pay attention to the importance of the points.

“It’s vital this game, it’s something we have to try to give everything.

“It’s not a final because we have to play eight games, but we have to live it like a final and knowing it will be a very demanding game but we have to give 100 per cent.”