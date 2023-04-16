Livingston boss David Martindale hails Stephen Kelly’s dead-ball dedication

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Livingston boss David Martindale hails Stephen Kelly’s dead-ball dedication

By Press Association
Stephen Kelly scored a fine free-kick against St Johnstone (Andrew Milligan/PA).
Stephen Kelly scored a fine free-kick against St Johnstone (Andrew Milligan/PA).

Livingston manager David Martindale was delighted to see Stephen Kelly’s hard work on the training ground pay off as the midfielder scored a stunning free-kick in the 2-0 victory over St Johnstone.

The former Rangers trainee added to Joel Nouble’s strike by curling a glorious effort in off a post.

Having been aware of the 23-year-old’s dead-ball expertise, Martindale admitted he had been waiting for Kelly to deliver for Livingston.

Martindale said: “Stephen works on that. Any younger kids listening to this, that is not something that happens naturally.

“Stephen puts a lot of hours into that on a weekly basis.

“He puts time and effort into honing that skill. I think in his last game for Scotland Under-21s he scored a similar goal.

“When he came in here, I’ve been saying, ‘When are we going to see this Stephen?’.

“The keeper has no chance.”

Livingston go into next weekend’s final cinch Premiership pre-split fixtures with a chance of making the top six.

However, they will need to overcome Dundee United and hope that either Hibernian or St Mirren lose.

Livingston are playing catch up following successive 3-0 defeats prior to overcoming Saints, but Martindale says they will do all they can to finish the campaign on a high.

He added: “It’s difficult up there, but we lost a bit of focus going for the top six.

“We can only control our own situation and that’s how we’ll look at it going to Tannadice.

“There’s nothing that says we’ve a divine right to pick up three points there.”

Saints have now lost three games in a row and are now only five points clear of bottom side Ross County.

Manager Callum Davidson admitted his side were being punished for simple mistakes.

He said: “For me, basic mistakes have cost us in those matches, but do they want to just sit and accept that or do they roll their sleeves up?

“You just clear your lines. It’s a tricky pitch, but we’d spoken to the players about that and, yes, it frustrates me.

“We switched to a back four to simplify things, with one centre-back tight on the striker and the other dropping off, but at the first goal no-one goes tight and he’s allowed to turn and play the ball forward.

“You can’t lose goals like that when it’s always going to be a game of very few chances.”

