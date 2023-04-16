Who is Joe Joyce eyeing after Saturday’s setback?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Who is Joe Joyce eyeing after Saturday’s setback?

By Press Association
Joe Joyce lost his WBO interim world heavyweight fight (Adam Davy/PA)
Joe Joyce lost his WBO interim world heavyweight fight (Adam Davy/PA)

Joe Joyce suffered a shock defeat at the hands of China’s Zhilei Zhang on Saturday night, surrendering the WBO interim title after a sixth-round stoppage.

Referee Howard Foster called an end to the bout after doctors twice assessed Joyce’s badly swollen eye, leaving Zhang to celebrate an unexpected victory.

Here, PA news agency looks at what defeat means for Joyce after his first professional loss.

World title hopes fade

Tyson Fury had been high on Joe Joyce's wish list.
Tyson Fury had been high on Joe Joyce’s wish list (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Joyce made no secret of the fact that he was already looking past Zhang and towards the prospect of glittering bouts against the biggest names in the game. He was angling to make good on his mandatory contender status against WBO, WBA and IBF champion Oleksandr Usyk and also talked up an all-English battle against Tyson Fury for the WBC crown. Now, he will find his name slipping off the radar for both men and needs to rebuild his credentials before he can justify a shot at the top straps.

Rematch potential

Zhilei Zhang holds the cards in discussions with Joyce.
Zhilei Zhang holds the cards in discussions with Joyce (Adam Davy/PA)

The most obvious route back into the conversation for the 37-year-old is to go back to Zhang and try to put things right. It is harder to see the appeal for the victor, though. At the age of 39, the ‘Big Bang’ may never have as good a chance at taking his own shot at Usyk or Fury. If Joyce was one win away from setting up a high-profile head to head, why not Zhang? It could take some smart negotiation to line up a return fight and, if that is successful, Joyce’s preparations will need to be even better than before. Even overturning the defeat would be unlikely to restore all of his heat, though, with his unbeaten status gone for good.

Confidence booster

Joyce (centre) may look to line up a lesser rival next.
Joyce (centre) may look to line up a lesser rival next (Adam Davy/PA)

If Zhang opts to look elsewhere in the short term, Joyce’s smartest play could be building back his morale with a guaranteed win. He was arguably ambitious in agreeing to face a competitor as strong as Zhang at this stage and may have got away unscathed with a lower profile opponent. If he does go down this route he should seek out a manageable left-hander, having looked thoroughly unprepared for the challenge of a southpaw. He essentially admitted as much in the immediate aftermath of his loss and getting to grips with the shift successfully before trying to topple Zhang could be beneficial.

Payday with AJ

Anthony Joshua remains an intriguing prospect.
Anthony Joshua remains an intriguing prospect (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Joyce and Joshua both came through the ranks as Olympians with Team GB, faced each other as amateurs and were once regular sparring partners. The idea that they will cross paths one more time in the pro arena seems irresistible. Joyce indicated the pairing was on his agenda should he get his hands on a world title, but that timeline may now be shuffled forward. For Joshua, seeing Joyce’s vulnerabilities on display could draw him to the table, and the contest offers a tantalising scalp for both men. When it comes to rebuilding a credible world title case and generating outside interest, this option has legs.

