LTA makes financial loss after fines for ban on Russian and Belarusian players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

LTA makes financial loss after fines for ban on Russian and Belarusian players

By Press Association
Banning Russian and Belarusian players from Queen’s Club and other tournaments came at a cost (John Walton/PA)
Banning Russian and Belarusian players from Queen’s Club and other tournaments came at a cost (John Walton/PA)

The fines the Lawn Tennis Association received for its ban on Russian and Belarusian players at tournaments last summer have resulted in the organisation making a financial loss.

The LTA, which runs the pre-Wimbledon grass-court tournaments, was fined a total of 1.75million US dollars (approximately £1.4million) by the WTA and ATP for refusing to allow players from the two countries to compete following the invasion of Ukraine.

The sanctions and the threat of further punishment, including potentially having the tournaments stripped from Britain, were a major factor behind Wimbledon and the LTA deciding not to continue the ban for this summer.

Now LTA chief executive Scott Lloyd has revealed the governing body will announce a loss for 2022, although an appeal to the WTA should result in 375,000 dollars (approximately £300,000) being paid back following this summer’s tournaments.

The LTA has also asked the ATP to reduce its fine given the ban has now been lifted and is waiting to hear the outcome.

Lloyd admitted it has affected the LTA’s investment in other areas, saying: “We would have spent those funds in a different way. We’d rather not invest them in fines.

“Does it mean we have fundamentally retracted from our performance competition calendar in 2023? No, because we feel so strongly that is the right thing to do and the right thing to continue to invest in, so we have prioritised doing so.

“It does mean there is activity elsewhere that we’ve had to slightly pull back on across a wide range.”

Another contributing factor to the overall loss were the LTA’s successful bids to host a round of the Davis Cup Finals in September and then the Billie Jean King Cup Finals last November, both in Glasgow.

Ticket sales, particularly for the latter, were never likely to cover the cost but Britain outperformed expectations by reaching the semi-finals and Lloyd, who refused to reveal the extent of the deficit, insisted it was money well spent.

France celebrate victory over Great Britain in the Billie Jean King Cup
France celebrate victory over Great Britain in the Billie Jean King Cup (Bradley Collyer/PA)

He said: “We think it was an important show of commitment and support to those events, and to our teams, but also to maintain and build on the momentum that we’ve got right now in British tennis. They came at a bit of a cost but we would do it again.”

Britain will host the Davis Cup again in Manchester in September but will not stage the women’s equivalent after telling the International Tennis Federation it was not prepared to underwrite the staging costs this time.

The 3-1 loss to France over the last couple of days in Coventry therefore means Anne Keothavong’s side will miss out on the finals and will have to contest a relegation play-off in November.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The High Court in Glasgow
Offshore worker found with £550,000 of drugs after home raided
2
A835 Inverness to Ullapool road.
Motorcyclist, 65, killed in A835 crash near Garve named
3
Kelly Anne Booth leaving court. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Woman who went on £3,000 shoplifting spree across north-east is jailed
4
Caird Road.
Police called to reports of disturbance in Kemnay
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Trolley 'thrown from three story car park' narrowly misses Union Square shopper - male youth charged Picture shows; Union Square, showing exterior where TK Maxx and Marks & Spencer can be seen below multi-storey car park. Union Square, Aberdeen. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Trolley ‘thrown’ from three-storey car park almost hit Union Square shopper
6
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0042140 Story by Karla Sinclair Burghmuir Circle, Inverurie Story on JP's Kitchen. They have just bought a new bigger food trailer after outgrowing their old one after just 3 months of being in business. Pictured is John Paul with a Mac and Cheese Burger. Wednesday 12th April 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
JP’s Kitchen in Inverurie forced to expand just 3 months after business’ launch
7
David Spencer from Skyline CableWays hopes to build a cable car in Aberdeen to help connect the beach to the city. Image: DCT design/ David Spencer
Exclusive: Firm eyes Aberdeen with plans to ‘make millions’ by building city cable car
5
8
Corran ferry
Army could be called in to rescue stranded Highland communities amid Corran Ferry crisis
9
Plans for a cable car from Aberdeen beach to the Castlegate could include a station on the Justice Port roundabout at the top of the Beach Boulevard. Image: Skyline/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen cable car: Everything we know about the plans so far
10
Stoycho Marinov admitted biting a female police officer and refusing a breath test on two occasions. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson/Facebook.
Drink-driver bit police officer then refused to be breathalysed

More from Press and Journal

Samantha Kane is launching the Lady Carbisdale whisky
Carbisdale Castle: Owner to launch her own whisky and hopes to build on-site distillery
Culter celebrate Cameron Fraser scoring his second. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Rivals Culter and Hermes remain neck and neck in Premier League title race
Sam Robertson gave Inverurie the lead at Keith. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Inverurie Locos a step closer to securing sixth place, while early goals from Nairn…
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Aberdeen director Willie Garner sitting at the seat he used to occupy in the Pittodrie home dressing room during his playing career. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
AberDNA Junior scheme hits 10,000-member mark – with Willie Garner joining Aberdeen-daft youngsters on…
Cammy Harper. Image: SNS
Cammy Harper - Caley Thistle must maintain winning 'obsession' to make play-offs
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock
Paul Third: Beating Rangers can be statement win for Aberdeen - and Barry Robson
A Scottish protester demonstrates in support of asylum seekers (Image: Deadline News/Shutterstock)
Aman Uppal: UK Home Office care for asylum seekers is dangerously lacking
Iain Vigurs, left, celebrates after scoring for Cove Rangers in their 2-1 weekend defeat against Inverness. Images: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Time for talking is over, says Cove Rangers' Iain Vigurs in battle for survival…
Aileen Merchant, the managing director of Stonehouse Sales & Lettings, Aberdeen. Image: Stonehouse
Property expert on why Aberdeen house prices are set to rise

Editor's Picks

Most Commented