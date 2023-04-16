Celtic move a step closer to retaining their title with victory at Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Celtic move a step closer to retaining their title with victory at Kilmarnock

By Press Association
Celtic’s Matt O’Riley celebrates his team’s third goal at Rugby Park (Jane Barlow/PA)
Celtic’s Matt O’Riley celebrates his team’s third goal at Rugby Park (Jane Barlow/PA)

Celtic scored four goals and missed a penalty inside the first 27 minutes as they moved another step closer to the cinch Premiership title with a 4-1 victory over Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

Goals from Kyogo Furuhashi and Daizen Maeda and Matt O’Riley’s double ensured Celtic need only seven points from their last six matches to retain their crown.

Relegation-threatened Kilmarnock can take encouragement from their performance after boss Derek McInnes made a double change in the 31st minute, with Liam Donnelly’s goal proving a consolation.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Jota were absent for Celtic, who brought in Yuki Kobayashi, Tomoki Iwata and Sead Haksabanovic. Kilmarnock also made three changes as fit-again Kyle Vassell returned along with Ash Taylor and Fraser Murray.

Murray was making his first league start for five months and might have another lengthy wait after an afternoon to forget.

He gifted Celtic a seventh-minute opener with a backpass that was intercepted by Furuhashi. Joe Wright got back but could only delay the Japan striker, who checked back and drilled into the far corner.

Celtic were two ahead five minutes later following a lengthy spell of possession. Alistair Johnston got ahead of Murray on the right flank and crossed for Maeda to head home at the far post.

Kilmarnock v Celtic – cinch Premiership – The BBSP Stadium Rugby Park
Daizen Maeda celebrates after opening the scoring at Rugby Park (Jane Barlow/PA)

Killie were in disarray. Wright’s mistake offered O’Riley a chance but the defender recovered to block, only for the midfielder to net moments later in the 18th minute. The former MK Dons player was found by a pinpoint pass from Greg Taylor before taking a touch and swiftly dispatching the ball into the corner of the net.

Furuhashi missed a great chance to net his 30th goal of the season when he hit the post from the spot after Christian Doidge had caught Taylor with a clumsy challenge.

Taylor cleared Danny Armstrong’s header off the line before another mistake from Murray led to the fourth goal. The former Hibernian player’s backward clearance ultimately ended up with O’Riley, who shot into the top corner.

Kilmarnock v Celtic – cinch Premiership – The BBSP Stadium Rugby Park
Matt O’Riley grabbed a double before being replaced (Jane Barlow/PA)

Wide player Murray was taken off in a double substitution that was all about damage limitation. Striker Doidge also made way as midfield enforcer Alan Power and defender Jeriel Dorsett came on.

The change stemmed the tide of chances although Sam Walker stopped a Furuhashi effort following some slack passing from the hosts. Seconds later the Celtic centre-forward was winning a challenge on opposite number Vassell on the edge of his own box.

Killie pulled a goal back in the final minute of the half following a rare mistake from Callum McGregor. Donnelly dispossessed the Celtic captain inside the box and finally netted after goalkeeper Joe Hart had saved from him and Armstrong.

Kilmarnock v Celtic – cinch Premiership – The BBSP Stadium Rugby Park
Liam Donnelly, left, pulled one back for the hosts (Jane Barlow/PA)

Oh Hyeon-gyu was given 45 minutes to impress watching South Korea manager Jurgen Klinsmann as he replaced Furuhashi. The striker just missed O’Riley’s cross as he slid in and later fired just wide at the near post after a cross from Rocco Vata, who had come on midway through the half with Aaron Mooy and David Turnbull.

Killie were showing some fight though and Hart pulled off a great save from Luke Chambers’ close-range header.

Carl Starfelt missed Celtic’s best second-half chance when he sent a free header over from six yards and Iwata came close from 25 yards.

Celtic handed a late debut to 18-year-old Ben Summers before Vassell came close twice for the hosts.

