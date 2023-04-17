George Ford says Sale need ‘a finals mindset’ in bid to end 17-year title wait

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

George Ford says Sale need ‘a finals mindset’ in bid to end 17-year title wait

By Press Association
George Ford is a pivotal part of Sale’s Gallagher Premiership title push (David Davies/PA)
George Ford is a pivotal part of Sale’s Gallagher Premiership title push (David Davies/PA)

George Ford has highlighted the importance of “a finals mindset” as Sale Sharks target a first Gallagher Premiership title for 17 years.

Sale confirmed their play-off place – the fourth time they have reached the knockout phase – by beating Bristol at Ashton Gate on Friday night.

And they will return to the west country on Saturday, when victory over Gloucester would secure home advantage, possibly against Ford’s former club and current Premiership champions Leicester next month.

Sale
Sale players celebrate after winning the 2006 Premiership title (David Davies/PA)

Sale were last crowned kings of England in 2006, when players like Jason Robinson, Charlie Hodgson, Mark Cueto and Sebastien Chabal ran the show.

But they had to wait 15 years before reaching the semi-finals again, with their hopes of silverware on that occasion being ended by Exeter.

Ford proved an influential figure in Leicester’s title-winning squad last term, and after the England international fly-half’s Sale Premiership debut was delayed until February while he recovered from a ruptured Achilles, the 30-year-old has eased into his role of playmaker and tactical general.

“We are not going to stand here and talk about winning (the title), but when you put yourself in a position the whole point is to go on and do it,” Ford said.

“If we keep taking steps forward going into that semi-final, hopefully anything can happen when it comes to the semis and hopefully the final.

“We have got to keep the mindset of trying to get better and putting ourselves in that position.

“It is about getting into a finals mindset. We want to exert pressure on teams and come away with points.

“If you change the scoreboard, sometimes you change the way the opposition play. Opportunities come off the back of that.

George Ford
George Ford’s 21-point haul helped Sale overcome Premiership rivals Bristol (Steve Paston/PA)

“Sale have always been known for being a physical team. They love that side of the game. Our job is to put them in the right areas to do it.

“If we can get in that sweet-spot, hopefully we will be a difficult team to beat.

“We haven’t been in the best of form recently, but I think there’s been a difference in the last two weeks in the way we have looked at and spoken about our game and, more importantly, taken action to improve it.

“We had to be pretty honest with each other because we want to take a step forward at this time of the year. We don’t just want to hang in there.”

Ford’s all-round excellence will be an essential ingredient for Sale during the Premiership run-in and play-offs.

His 21-point haul against Bristol underpinned a dominant display as the Sharks sailed through a tricky assignment.

Sale rugby director Alex Sanderson said: “He (Ford) is one of the few who has won titles and understand what a championship attitude and mindset is.

“We’ve leant into him, Manu (Tuilagi), Jonny Hill, Tom O’Flaherty and their understanding of it, pull together the best parts of the information and use it for ourselves.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Bon Accord Centre has been sold in multi-million pound deal. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre bought in multi-million-pound deal
2
The Novar Arms Hotel in Dingwall is up for sale. Image: Christie & Co.
Easter Ross hotel on North Coast 500 route goes on the market for £649,500
3
CR0042177 Katherine Wylie. Kenneth McLaren is pictured at Elgin Sheriff Court. April 13th 2023 Images by DC Thomson
Domestic abuser who spent Christmas Day behind bars told he’s ‘on the very cusp’…
4
EE Memories. EE 24.1.2005. Model Susan Bruce joins a delighted group of youngsters at the opening of the Beach Leisure Centre swimming pool in 1989. The Aberdeen youngsters were enjoying a sneak preview of the new leisure pool at the new centre. Pupils of St Peter's Primary School, King Street, got an opportunity to soak up the surf at the fun pool, a few hours before it opened to the public. The pool provided a new experience for Aberdonians with a giant flume, wave machine, water rapids, fountain, water guns and cannon. The international standard sports hall, health and fitness suite, creche and climbing wall were also opened to the public. Manager Steve Jones said at the time: "We are raring to go and are expecting 3,000 people a day with around 280 people in the pool at any time. LIBRARY PICTURE. 26.6.1989.
Aberdeen’s Beach Leisure Centre pool has been making waves since 1989
5
Aberdeenshire council teams will be carrying out road surface improvements over the next five months. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Aberdeenshire Council reveal list of road surface improvement works – and urge motorists to…
6
Aberdeen Donside MSP Mark McDonald
Mark McDonald says allegations had ‘significant impact’ on his mental health
7
The vegan protestors in Inverurie have rejected claims they were "intimidating" protestors outside Strathburn primary school. Image: Rebecca Knowles.
Inverurie residents raise concerns as vegans hold protest at slaughterhouse near primary school
8
Former convenience store and barber shop at Pinefield Crescent, Elgin which could be turned into takeaway.
Takeaway coming to Elgin, new houses for Lhanbryde and glamping pods plan near Aberlour
9
Aberdeen skyline. Image: Kath Flannery.
Property expert on why Aberdeen house prices are set to rise
10
Number 7 Smiddy Park has everything you could want from a family home, and then some.
Fabulous family home on Royal Deeside for over £520,000

More from Press and Journal

Nairn parking. Image: Donna MacAllister/ DC Thomson.
Voluntary parking meters raise £20k for Nairn Common Good Fund
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson during Friday's win at Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Duncan Shearer: Shutting out Rangers is key to Aberdeen's hopes of a crucial victory…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. The murder trial of a Mintlaw man accused of shooting dead his disabled wife is scheduled to go ahead next month, a prosecutor in America has confirmed. Wayne Fraser, who moved away from the north-east to start a new life abroad, is charged with the first-degree murder of his wheelchair-bound partner. It?s alleged that the 47-year-old killed Natalie Ryan-Fraser, 55, with a handgun that was recovered from the scene of a shooting in the town of Caledonia in December 2021 Picture shows; Prosecutor District Attorney Scott Colum, deceased Natalie Ryan-Fraser and her murder accused husband Wayne Fraser (DOB 1/3/1976). N/A. Supplied by District Attorney's Office, Sixteenth Circuit Court Of Mississippi/Facebook Date; Unknown
Murder trial of Mintlaw man set to start next month, US prosecutor confirms
Inverness defender Danny Devine. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Danny Devine says Caley Thistle have eyes on the prize following five-match winning streak
Culter's Cammy Fraser strikes, despite the attention of Stonehaven's Lee Taggart. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Cammy Fraser's well-timed hat-trick means Culter need five points to…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Iain Mcdonald, 38, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court Picture shows; Iain Mcdonald . N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Drink-driving offshore worker ran away after causing head-on smash
Aberdeen captain Willie Miller holds aloft the European Cup Winners' Cup. Image: SNS
Neil Drysdale: It's almost 50 years since Willie Miller came on as a sub…
A pub in Essex hit the headlines recently for displaying racist objects (Image: mavo/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Keep old-fashioned racism out of old-fashioned pubs
Striped lawns at Haddo House.
Scott Smith: One man went to mow... and followed all the advice
The late Paul O'Grady was a passionate dog lover (Image: ITV/Shutterstock)
Sharon Comrie: Paul O’Grady did so much to help dogs in need

Editor's Picks

Most Commented