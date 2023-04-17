Hossein Vafaei tells Ronnie O’Sullivan to ‘play like a man’ in Crucible clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Hossein Vafaei tells Ronnie O’Sullivan to ‘play like a man’ in Crucible clash

By Press Association
Hossein Vafaei (pictured) has stoked up his rivalry with second-round opponent Ronnie O’Sullivan (Mike Egerton/PA)
Hossein Vafaei (pictured) has stoked up his rivalry with second-round opponent Ronnie O’Sullivan (Mike Egerton/PA)

Hossein Vafaei has told seven-time winner Ronnie O’Sullivan to “play like a man” and vowed to make him pay for his perceived disrespect after setting up a second-round grudge match at the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield.

The Iranian produced a brilliant display of scoring to beat Ding Junhui 10-6 in the first round on Monday to set up his first meeting with the world number one since his 5-0 whitewash win in qualifying for the 2022 German Masters.

Vafaei has been riled since ‘the Rocket’ decided to smash directly into the balls from his break-off in the final frame of the match, subsequently calling on O’Sullivan to retire because he was “not good for the game”.

The 28-year-old stepped up his criticism on Monday, moments after rattling in breaks of 117 and 122 as he turned a 5-4 overnight deficit into a hugely-impressive 10-6 win over the former finalist.

“Ronnie was my hero,” said Vafaei, who became the first Iranian to qualify for the Crucible in 2022.

“I could never see myself beating him. When I beat him 5-0 I was a little bit sad, but on another side happy because I showed I can play.

“He will remember that, 100 per cent. Play like a man. Don’t play mind games or smash the balls and disrespect me when 70 or 80 million people are watching me in Iran. Now he’s my opponent. This is life.

“I believe that everything happens for a reason, you can’t run away. If you do something bad to the people and break someone else’s heart, then God will give you an opportunity to get revenge.”

In a separate post-match interview with the BBC, Vafaei, who had previously called O’Sullivan a friend, described the world number one as a “legend”, but added: “He’s such a nice person when he’s sleeping, you know?”

Ronnie O'Sullivan
Ronnie O’Sullivan (pictured) produced a below-par performance in his opening-day win over Pang Junxu (Richard Sellers/PA)

Vafaei’s performance will certainly give him hope in his match against O’Sullivan, which starts on Friday, after the defending champion produced a below-par performance in his opening-day win over Pang Junxu.

Told O’Sullivan had been ill before his sluggish 10-7 triumph, Vafaei added to the BBC: “He always finds an excuse for himself, he’s been like that for 30 years.”

His comments will test O’Sullivan’s stated desire for a controversy-free tournament.

Asked about the prospect of facing Vafaei prior to the Iranian’s latest barbs, O’Sullivan told Eurosport: “Has he been saying much about me this year? I think he’s learned to be quiet.

“Don’t rattle my cage. I love it when they call me out, I love it when they give me stick. I just love it.

“It turns me on. I get off on it. I need something to find so I’m hoping someone says something and hopefully I get better so I can have a reason to perform.”

Vafaei rattled off the first four frames when play resumed on Monday morning, making breaks of 117, 122, 68 and 57 in rapid succession.

Ding stopped the rot after the mid-session interval with a break of 77, only for Vafaei to end a safety exchange in frame 15 with an audacious plant into the middle pocket, despite the cue ball being tight on the cushion.

Hossein Vafaei
Hossein Vafaei (pictured) beat Ding Junhui 10-6 in the first round of the Cazoo World Snooker Championship in Sheffield (Richard Sellers/PA)

That led to a break of 89 and Vafaei wasted little time in sealing an impressive win in the next frame.

In a curious twist, Vafaei himself was challenged over his shot choice in the 12th frame of the match, when, targeting a 147 but with the frame still up for grabs, he played an exhibition shot to get in and out of baulk.

Eurosport commentator called Vafaei’s effort a “sensational shot”, but added that it was “perhaps unwise with the frame still up for grabs”, and that “Ding might take this as a bit of an insult”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Bon Accord Centre has been sold in multi-million pound deal. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre bought in multi-million-pound deal
2
The Novar Arms Hotel in Dingwall is up for sale. Image: Christie & Co.
Easter Ross hotel on North Coast 500 route goes on the market for £649,500
3
CR0042177 Katherine Wylie. Kenneth McLaren is pictured at Elgin Sheriff Court. April 13th 2023 Images by DC Thomson
Domestic abuser who spent Christmas Day behind bars told he’s ‘on the very cusp’…
4
EE Memories. EE 24.1.2005. Model Susan Bruce joins a delighted group of youngsters at the opening of the Beach Leisure Centre swimming pool in 1989. The Aberdeen youngsters were enjoying a sneak preview of the new leisure pool at the new centre. Pupils of St Peter's Primary School, King Street, got an opportunity to soak up the surf at the fun pool, a few hours before it opened to the public. The pool provided a new experience for Aberdonians with a giant flume, wave machine, water rapids, fountain, water guns and cannon. The international standard sports hall, health and fitness suite, creche and climbing wall were also opened to the public. Manager Steve Jones said at the time: "We are raring to go and are expecting 3,000 people a day with around 280 people in the pool at any time. LIBRARY PICTURE. 26.6.1989.
Aberdeen’s Beach Leisure Centre pool has been making waves since 1989
5
Aberdeenshire council teams will be carrying out road surface improvements over the next five months. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Aberdeenshire Council reveal list of road surface improvement works – and urge motorists to…
6
Aberdeen Donside MSP Mark McDonald
Mark McDonald says allegations had ‘significant impact’ on his mental health
7
The vegan protestors in Inverurie have rejected claims they were "intimidating" protestors outside Strathburn primary school. Image: Rebecca Knowles.
Inverurie residents raise concerns as vegans hold protest at slaughterhouse near primary school
8
Former convenience store and barber shop at Pinefield Crescent, Elgin which could be turned into takeaway.
Takeaway coming to Elgin, new houses for Lhanbryde and glamping pods plan near Aberlour
9
Aberdeen skyline. Image: Kath Flannery.
Property expert on why Aberdeen house prices are set to rise
10
Number 7 Smiddy Park has everything you could want from a family home, and then some.
Fabulous family home on Royal Deeside for over £520,000

More from Press and Journal

Nairn parking. Image: Donna MacAllister/ DC Thomson.
Voluntary parking meters raise £20k for Nairn Common Good Fund
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson during Friday's win at Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Duncan Shearer: Shutting out Rangers is key to Aberdeen's hopes of a crucial victory…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. The murder trial of a Mintlaw man accused of shooting dead his disabled wife is scheduled to go ahead next month, a prosecutor in America has confirmed. Wayne Fraser, who moved away from the north-east to start a new life abroad, is charged with the first-degree murder of his wheelchair-bound partner. It?s alleged that the 47-year-old killed Natalie Ryan-Fraser, 55, with a handgun that was recovered from the scene of a shooting in the town of Caledonia in December 2021 Picture shows; Prosecutor District Attorney Scott Colum, deceased Natalie Ryan-Fraser and her murder accused husband Wayne Fraser (DOB 1/3/1976). N/A. Supplied by District Attorney's Office, Sixteenth Circuit Court Of Mississippi/Facebook Date; Unknown
Murder trial of Mintlaw man set to start next month, US prosecutor confirms
Inverness defender Danny Devine. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Danny Devine says Caley Thistle have eyes on the prize following five-match winning streak
Culter's Cammy Fraser strikes, despite the attention of Stonehaven's Lee Taggart. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Cammy Fraser's well-timed hat-trick means Culter need five points to…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Iain Mcdonald, 38, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court Picture shows; Iain Mcdonald . N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Drink-driving offshore worker ran away after causing head-on smash
Aberdeen captain Willie Miller holds aloft the European Cup Winners' Cup. Image: SNS
Neil Drysdale: It's almost 50 years since Willie Miller came on as a sub…
A pub in Essex hit the headlines recently for displaying racist objects (Image: mavo/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Keep old-fashioned racism out of old-fashioned pubs
Striped lawns at Haddo House.
Scott Smith: One man went to mow... and followed all the advice
The late Paul O'Grady was a passionate dog lover (Image: ITV/Shutterstock)
Sharon Comrie: Paul O’Grady did so much to help dogs in need

Editor's Picks

Most Commented