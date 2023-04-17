Mark Williams will not tempt fate after cruising into Crucible second round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mark Williams will not tempt fate after cruising into Crucible second round

By Press Association
Mark Williams cruised to victory over Jimmy Robertson (Mike Egerton/PA)
Mark Williams cruised to victory over Jimmy Robertson (Mike Egerton/PA)

Mark Williams has no interest in tempting fate after cruising into the second round of the World Snooker Championship with a 10-5 win over Jimmy Robertson on Monday.

The 48-year-old beat the same player by the same score in the same round before going on to lift his improbable third world crown in 2018.

But despite continuing to show glimpses of the kind of form that factored into his dramatic career revival, Williams continues to play down the prospect of another title win.

Cazoo World Snooker Championship 2023 – Day 3 – The Crucible
Mark Williams will face Belgium’s Luca Brecel in the second round (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I don’t believe in fate, but I’m definitely playing well enough to be a danger to anyone in the competition,” said Williams. “It doesn’t mean I’m going to win it, but I’ll put a few spanners in the works.”

Williams returned on Monday trailing 5-4 after a spirited opening session by Robertson, who was searching for his first Crucible win on his fifth visit to the final stages.

But the Welshman, who continues to insist he keeps practice time to a minimum, was in a ruthless mood when play resumed, compiling breaks of 51, 69, 64 and 84 as he reeled off the six consecutive frames he required for victory.

Williams will face a similarly laid-back opponent in the second round, in the form of Belgium’s Luca Brecel, who insisted he had spent a mere 15 minutes in the pre-tournament practice room after his late-night win over Ricky Walden on Sunday.

“I haven’t practised much myself, and whether he has or hasn’t is irrelevant really,” added Williams.

“I’m just worried about myself. I’ve practised here and there, every few days, on and off. I can’t practice for four or five hours a day. I just physically can’t do it, it’s too hard and draining.

Cazoo World Snooker Championship 2023 – Day 3 – The Crucible
John Higgins made a dominant start to his match against David Grace (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I put an hour in here and there just to keep my form going because my form is there. I’m over the moon to get past that first-round banana skin, and now I feel like I’m involved in the tournament.”

Mark Allen wrapped up a 10-5 win over Fan Zhengyi in a concluding session that was delayed by around 40 minutes when ‘Just Stop Oil’ protesters invaded the Crucible stage.

Resuming 6-3 in front on the one table that remained unaffected, Allen made light of the interruption when he returned to complete a 126 break in the first frame of the evening and move three away from victory.

Fan responded by taking the next two but Allen wriggled through a tight 13th frame then delivered his second century, a 101, to nudge one frame from victory.

The Chinese player got the first chance in the next but broke down on a break of 31 and a knock of 64 from Allen ultimately proved enough to get him over the line.

Earlier, four-time winner John Higgins made a dominant start as he built a 7-2 overnight lead over qualifier David Grace.

Higgins racked up five half-centuries, including a break of 98 in the second frame, to surely make Tuesday’s concluding session of their first-round match a formality.

