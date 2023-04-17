Ben Stokes wins leading Wisden award for third time in four years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Ben Stokes wins leading Wisden award for third time in four years

By Press Association
Ben Stokes has been crowned as Wisden’s leading men’s cricketer of the year for the third time (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ben Stokes has been crowned as the Wisden Almanack's leading men's cricketer in the world for the third time (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ben Stokes has been crowned as the Wisden Almanack’s leading men’s cricketer in the world for the third time in four years, feted for his transformative captaincy of England’s Test team and match-winning turn in the T20 World Cup final.

Stokes, who appears on the cover of the 160th edition alongside head coach Brendon McCullum, picked up the top award for 2022, following up back-to-back wins in 2019 and 2020.

And while his first two came primarily on the back of his commanding all-round performances with bat and ball, the latest honour comes as much for the leadership qualities that have revitalised England’s red-ball fortunes and pushed the boundaries of how the five-day format is played.

In all he has overseen 10 wins in 12 matches since taking the Test reins, rewarded for his attacking and imaginative approach.

As well as his Test captaincy, Stokes was pivotal in England's T20 World Cup success.
As well as his Test captaincy, Stokes was pivotal in England's T20 World Cup success (PA Wire).

Despite retiring from 50-over cricket, Stokes also made waves in the white-ball game, helping to deliver the silverware for England’s T20 side as his expertly measured half-century settled the tournament showpiece.

“It’s hard to think of any other cricketer who could have transformed his team’s fortunes so suddenly as Ben Stokes,” said Wisden editor Lawrence Booth.

“When he took over the Test captaincy, England had won one game in their previous 17. By the time they had become the first visiting side to win 3–0 in Pakistan, they had won nine out of 10, and were playing with unprecedented style and verve.

“Later in the year, he steered England to the T20 World Cup with the defining innings of the final against Pakistan in Melbourne – the icing on the cake for a cricketer who has transformed the way the game is played.”

  • Ben Foakes (Eng)
  • Matthew Potts (Eng)
  • Tom Blundell (NZ)
  • Daryl Mitchell (NZ)
  • Harmanpreet Kaur (Ind)

Wisden 2023 also offers recognition for three of Stokes’ Test team-mates. Jonny Bairstow is the inaugural recipient of the newly minted Wisden Trophy, awarded for the outstanding individual Test performance, while Ben Foakes and Matthew Potts take their places in the almanack’s historic five cricketers of the year.

Bairstow, who hit a career-best streak of form before being waylaid by a freak accident that left him with a badly broken leg, was rewarded for his twin centuries in the Edgbaston Test against India.

It was the first time Bairstow had ever doubled up, with 106 in the first innings and an unbeaten 114 in England’s record chase of 378.

While Bairstow’s gong is a fresh innovation, the cricketers of the year list dates all the way back to 1889. It is judged on performances from the English summer and by tradition can only be won once in a career.

Jonny Bairstow's heroics at Edgbaston saw him claim the new Wisden Trophy.
Jonny Bairstow's heroics at Edgbaston saw him claim the new Wisden Trophy (David Davies/PA)

Wicketkeeper Foakes, who may find his place in the England side under threat from Bairstow’s return, earned his recognition for a series of handy displays with bat and gloves against New Zealand and South Africa, culminating in a first home century at Emirates Old Trafford.

Durham seamer Potts, meanwhile, is acknowledged for his efforts on the international and county stages. As well as 20 wickets in his first five Tests, including Kane Williamson three times and Virat Kohli once, he claimed 58 in the LV= County Championship in a breakout campaign.

Kiwi pair Tom Blundell and Daryl Mitchell also appear on the list after excelling in the Test series against England, while India women’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur rounds out the list following a triumphant tour.

Australia’s Beth Mooney was named as leading women’s cricketer in the world for the second time and India’s big-hitting Suryakumar Yadav succeeded Mohammad Rizwan as the top T20 cricketer in the world.

:: The 160th edition of the Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack is published by Bloomsbury on April 20th.

Editor's Picks

