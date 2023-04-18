On this day in 2013: Sir Chris Hoy announces retirement from cycling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On this day in 2013: Sir Chris Hoy announces retirement from cycling

By Press Association
Sir Chris Hoy announced his retirement on this day in 2013 (PA Archive)
Sir Chris Hoy announced his retirement on this day in 2013 (PA Archive)

Sir Chris Hoy, Britain’s most successful Olympian at the time, announced his retirement from cycling on this day in 2013.

The Scot, then 37, won his sixth Olympic gold medal at London 2012, surpassing Sir Steve Redgrave’s previous mark of five, and also won 11 world titles.

Fellow cyclist and former Great Britain team-mate Sir Jason Kenny has since bettered Hoy’s Olympic record by claiming his seventh gold at Tokyo 2020.

Sir Chris Hoy
Sir Chris Hoy announces his retirement during a press conference at Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh (David Cheskin/PA)

Hoy had wanted to compete at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow at the velodrome which bears his name, but over a decade at the top of his sport had taken its toll.

He announced his retirement at Murrayfield in his home city of Edinburgh, saying: “I wanted to get a medal for Scotland. I didn’t think I could so wanted someone else to take my place.

“It is a hard time – it is one moment at the end of your career when you say enough is enough.”

Hoy had been at the forefront of British cycling’s rise to prominence at the Olympics.

The silver medal he won alongside Jason Queally and Craig MacLean at Sydney 2000 was a breakthrough moment, as was the gold Queally took in the kilo at the same Games.

Sir Chris Hoy
Great Britain’s Chris Hoy shows emotion as he celebrates with his gold medal after winning the Men’s Keirin Final in the Velodrome at the Olympic Park in London (Stephen Pond/PA)

Hoy’s own first Olympic gold medal came in the kilo in Athens in 2004 and at Beijing 2008 the Scot helped Britain top the medal table inside the velodrome.

There he dominated, adding three gold medals by winning the keirin, team sprint and individual sprint.

His preparations for London 2012 were hindered by a series of injuries, but he overcame them to deliver on the biggest stage again by winning the team sprint and keirin.

