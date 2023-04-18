It’s a surreal feeling to be back – Lizzie Deignan prepares for Belgium return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

It’s a surreal feeling to be back – Lizzie Deignan prepares for Belgium return

By Press Association
Lizzie Deignan will return to racing on Wednesday after giving birth for the second time last September (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Lizzie Deignan will return to racing on Wednesday after giving birth for the second time last September (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Lizzie Deignan admitted it felt “surreal” to be getting ready to race again as she prepares for an earlier-than-expected return to action at La Fleche Wallonne on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old is back in the peloton two weeks earlier than her planned return at La Vuelta Femenina in early May, seven months after giving birth for the second time with the arrival of son Shea in late September.

Deignan has been pressed into action by injury and illness within her Trek-Segafredo squad but hopes to get the same returns from racing the Ardennes Classics – she will also ride Sunday’s Liege-Bastogne-Liege – as she would from training.

“I’m really excited,” Deignan said. “It’s a different range of emotions. It’s really strange to be back at the same hotel that we always stay in. Nothing has really changed here. But so much has changed in my life outside of it. So it’s kind of surreal. It’s a surreal feeling to be back.”

Deignan knows she is missing top-end race fitness but will play a supporting role in a team built around Elisa Longo Borghini and Amanda Spratt, but also including emerging talents Gaia Realini and Shirin van Anrooij.

“I’d planned to have a bit longer to prepare to start the Vuelta, that would be an easier, nicer transition, but professional sport isn’t about what’s easy or nice all the time,” she added.

“It’s really important to support my team-mates and I could see they were struggling to fill the slots with lots of bad luck – crashes and sickness. It would be silly for me to be at home training when I can get the same things from racing…

“The Vuelta is only two weeks away, so it’s not like I’ve been called up two months early. It’s just two weeks.”

 

In September 2018 Deignan gave birth to daughter Orla before returning the following April. Since then she has collected 11 of her 43 career wins, most memorably the stunning solo success at the inaugural Paris-Roubaix Femmes in 2021, as well as Liege-Bastogne-Liege in 2020.

While Deignan can draw on that experience and take confidence as she returns again, the 2015 world champion admitted there are unknowns too.

“The last time I had a year away from racing there was a definite jump in the strength of the peloton so I don’t know if that will have happened again, probably it will have,” she said.

“When I stopped with Orla, I knew my numbers in training coming back were competitive comparing it to myself and what I’d previously been able to produce but it had dropped in terms of the pecking order, so I’m curious to see if that’s happened again.

“In terms of my power it’s definitely taken a little bit longer this time to come round. I’ve said before it’s been a harder pregnancy so that’s been difficult physically.”

Asked what still motivated her at this stage of her career, Deignan pointed to the World Championships – which this year will take place in Scotland – and the Olympics, but also to the new races added to the women’s calendar and those which might yet follow.

“It will be really exciting to take part in the Tour de France, and also the new opportunities which I hope are still going to come,” she said. “I’m the rider with the most Monuments at the moment, so I’d like to go for new Monuments we don’t have yet but maybe we will – Milan-Sanremo and Il Lombardia.

“I would love to be able to aim for five Monuments in my career. That would be wonderful.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police in Winram Place, where the alleged attempted murder took place
Naked knifeman attacked ex with axe and told police: ‘I should’ve chopped her up’
2
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Iain Mcdonald, 38, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court Picture shows; Iain Mcdonald . N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Drink-driving offshore worker ran away after causing head-on smash
3
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre? Readers give their views. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Readers react as Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen is sold
4
Aberdeen Donside MSP Mark McDonald.
Mark McDonald says allegations had ‘significant impact’ on his mental health
5
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre? Readers give their views. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre bought in multi-million-pound deal
6
The Princess Royal meets staff at the new innovation centre
Princess Royal opens £9.5m innovation centre in Inverness
7
The High Court in Glasgow
Highland man raped woman as she drifted in and out of consciousness
8
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. The murder trial of a Mintlaw man accused of shooting dead his disabled wife is scheduled to go ahead next month, a prosecutor in America has confirmed. Wayne Fraser, who moved away from the north-east to start a new life abroad, is charged with the first-degree murder of his wheelchair-bound partner. It?s alleged that the 47-year-old killed Natalie Ryan-Fraser, 55, with a handgun that was recovered from the scene of a shooting in the town of Caledonia in December 2021 Picture shows; Prosecutor District Attorney Scott Colum, deceased Natalie Ryan-Fraser and her murder accused husband Wayne Fraser (DOB 1/3/1976). N/A. Supplied by District Attorney's Office, Sixteenth Circuit Court Of Mississippi/Facebook Date; Unknown
Murder trial of Mintlaw man set to start next month, US prosecutor confirms
9
Police said a woman had died at the scene of the accident. Image: Police Scotland.
Woman, 64, and dog killed in A82 crash involving bus and Land Rover
10
The Novar Arms Hotel in Dingwall is up for sale. Image: Christie & Co.
Easter Ross hotel on North Coast 500 route goes on the market for £649,500

More from Press and Journal

HRH and Andy McKenna on the new Corpach Marina with Ben Nevis in the background.
Princess Anne visits Lochaber to open marina - and takes a trip down memory…
Chris Clark (John Clark Motor Group), Johanna Basford OBE and chief executive of The Archie Foundation Paula Cormack. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire illustrator transforms children's hospital with magical and inclusive mural
Riverbank School is located in the Tillydrone area of Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Police called to Aberdeen primary after teacher 'assaulted by child' with knife
Elgin Cathedral. Image by Jason Hedges
Ten heritage sites to visit in Moray and the Highlands and Islands
Westpark School is one of the schools being considered for closure. Image: Paul Glendell.
Exclusive: Council reveals plans to shut schools - with six in Northfield under threat
Bob Proctor
Elgin funeral director celebrates anniversary milestone after £500,000 investment
Orkney highly protected marine areas
Orkney council would oppose any negative effects of Highly Protected Marine Areas on communities,…
Located in a quiet cul-de-sac in Buckie Grove, Bridge of Don, this wonderful home is ideal for growing families. Photos supplied by Ledingham Chalmers.
Beautiful Bridge of Don home complete with barbecue hut on the market for £435,000
Prof Alistair Kean is based at the new life sciences innovation centre.
Hospital bug-killing technology could save lives and create jobs
The impact of Brexit continues to be felt across the UK (Image: nito/Shutterstock)
James Millar: Everyone has rolled over and accepted Brexit except the SNP - and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented