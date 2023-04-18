Can’t see the logic – Jonas Eidevall says WSL scheduling ‘odd’ before semi-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Can’t see the logic – Jonas Eidevall says WSL scheduling ‘odd’ before semi-final

By Press Association
Jonas Eidevall’s Arsenal go to Manchester United before taking on Wolfsburg in the Champions League semi-finals four days later (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Jonas Eidevall’s Arsenal go to Manchester United before taking on Wolfsburg in the Champions League semi-finals four days later (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall says he finds it “very odd” that his side have a midweek Women’s Super League fixture ahead of playing in the Champions League semi-finals while Chelsea do not.

The Gunners make a WSL trip to league leaders Manchester United on Wednesday before taking on Wolfsburg away on Sunday in the first leg of their European last-four tie.

Emma Hayes’ Chelsea, most recently in action last Sunday, play leg one of the other Champions League semi-final against Barcelona at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Eidevall on the touchline (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Jonas Eidevall says he “can’t see the logic” of the situation (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Eidevall told a press conference on Tuesday: “I find it very odd that we are the only team of the two English teams that are qualified that are forced to play before our semi-final.

“I have a really hard time getting my head around that, because it’s almost like you want one of the teams to have a better chance to succeed than the other.

“But like I said with injuries, we can only focus on what we do have, and now this is the schedule we have, that we need to go to Manchester and play well there, and we need to go to Wolfsburg – but of course, it’s preference to have, like the other team does, no games at all, to train and to prepare for the Champions League.”

He added: “I can’t see the reasons for it. It’s something we have to look into after, for the appropriate time, because I can’t see the logic.”

A WSL spokesperson told the PA news agency that Arsenal’s match against United was moved to Wednesday “following consultation with both clubs” to avoid clashing with the Gunners’ meeting with Wolfsburg.

Skipper Kim Little has joined Arsenal’s long-term absentee list – already featuring ACL injury victims Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema – having sustained a hamstring issue last month that has ruled her out for the rest of the season.

Eidevall’s side head into Wednesday’s match lying third in the table, three points worse off than United but with a game in hand over them.

Champions Chelsea are between the pair, a point behind United and also having played one match fewer, while Manchester City are fourth, level on points with Arsenal.

United boss Marc Skinner said of Wednesday’s game at Leigh Sports Village: “It’s almost like a heavyweight contest – one punch from anyone can knock the other one out.

Lucia Garcia scores for Manchester United (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Manchester United are the current Women’s Super League leaders (Barrington Coombs/PA)

“So we have to make sure that we’re the team that are the aggressor. We’re going to have to rely heavily on our fanbase as well. They’re so important for us. Hopefully that can be the edge. But we know how difficult it will be.”

Also on Wednesday, bottom side Brighton host Everton in their first WSL match under new boss Melissa Phillips.

The Seagulls, for whom the American is a third permanent manager of the season following the departures of Hope Powell and Jens Scheuer, are two points adrift of 11th-placed Leicester with two more games left to play than the Foxes.

Their opening fixture with Phillips in charge was Saturday’s 3-2 FA Cup semi-final loss at United, in which they led 1-0 and were eventually beaten by an 89th-minute goal.

And the 35-year-old said: “I think that was a brilliant starting point.

“There’s a lot to take away, from the attitude, the resilience, and knowing we can go toe to toe with them. We’ll take a load of belief going into this game.”

