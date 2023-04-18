It’s probably unlikely – Jamie Overton thinks Ashes might come too soon for him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
It’s probably unlikely – Jamie Overton thinks Ashes might come too soon for him

By Press Association
Jamie Overton admitted he is “unlikely” to be fit enough ahead of the Ashes this summer (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jamie Overton admitted he is "unlikely" to be fit enough ahead of the Ashes this summer (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jamie Overton admitted he is “unlikely” to be fit enough to be in contention for the Ashes this summer as he continues to recover from a back stress fracture.

The 28-year-old was in Dubai playing in the inaugural ILT20 competition in January when he was forced to return home and a scan revealed the nature of the injury.

Having received a maiden England call-up in 2022 after swapping home county Somerset for a move to Surrey, Overton was named in the squad for the tour of Pakistan in December.

Overton admitted he had back trouble months before the stress fracture was diagnosed
Craig Overton admitted he had back trouble months before the stress fracture was diagnosed (Mike Egerton/PA)

The fast bowler is no stranger to injuries but admitted he had been troubled with a back issue for a while before being diagnosed.

“I had some sort of niggly stuff all winter, but it probably started to get worse in Dubai when I was out in the ILT20,” Overton told the PA news agency.

“But it’s hard to say when I definitely got it because I’ve had a similar sort of pain all winter.

“But it definitely got worse when I was out there in Dubai, I don’t know if the cold or having a few weeks off over Christmas made a difference.

“It was actually really cold out in Dubai when we got there, so maybe a bit of cold, a bit of going from bowling lots of overs in four-day cricket to Test cricket to going high intensity, low overs in T20 probably didn’t really help – but I don’t know so I couldn’t really say when I got it.

“But that’s when I had my scan, came home and started to have some rest.”

He added: “I’d like to be ready for the Ashes, but I think it’s probably unlikely.

“But I’ll just see how I get on. You can’t really look too far ahead, you’ve just got to stay in the process of where you are at the moment and hopefully if anything comes along then it’s a bonus and if it doesn’t then it’s just the way it’s meant to be.”

Overton made his England debut in the summer of 2022 against New Zealand
Overton made his England debut in the summer of 2022 against New Zealand (Mike Egerton/PA)

England have significant concerns over the number of stress fractures sustained over the last couple of years, especially ahead of an Ashes summer, with Jofra Archer, Saqib Mahmood, Olly Stone, Sam Curran and most recently Tom Curran having all suffered from the injury.

Overton has been targeting the Vitality T20 blast as a possible return date but admitted a career as a fast bowler has taken its toll.

“It certainly does, I wouldn’t wish it on anyone! It is hard work,” he said.”

Overton added: “Recovery is going well. I had a scan about three weeks ago and it was positive progress, I’ve got another scan in a couple of weeks, then I can make sure that I can start bowling,” he said.

“So it’s going well but it’s just slow progress unfortunately, but it’s going nicely at the moment and I feel like I’m in a good place.”

“(I’m) taking it step by step, to be honest. I’m trying to be back for the Blast, that’s the plan.

“Maybe not bowling-wise, but batting-wise and being able to run around in the field I think that’s a viable option.

Overton is targeting a return for Surrey in the T20 Blast
Overton is targeting a return for Surrey in the T20 Blast (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“Four-day cricket overs I certainly won’t be ready for it, but to be ready for the Blast is the plan.”

On his Test debut Overton scored a first-innings 97 to help guide England to victory over New Zealand at Headingley in the first series of the ‘Bazball’ era and he believes in himself as an all-rounder.

“I think as a county we want to win all three trophies. But for me I think it’s just getting back to where I was at the start of last year or the middle of last year bowling and batting-wise and contributing to team wins,” he said.

“That’s how I see myself – as an all-rounder, I like to contribute with the bat and the ball and also in the field.”

