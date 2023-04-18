Callum Davidson one of eight Premiership managers to be sacked this season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Callum Davidson one of eight Premiership managers to be sacked this season

By Press Association
Callum Davidson was the latest managerial casualty (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Callum Davidson was the latest managerial casualty (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Callum Davidson became the eighth managerial casualty in the cinch Premiership this season on Sunday.

Davidson left his role at St Johnstone less than two years after leading the Perth club to a double cup triumph and leaves Livingston’s David Martindale as the only boss in the Premiership to have been in place for more than two years.

Here, we look at the eight managers who have lost their jobs this term.

Graham Alexander (July 29)

Graham Aledander
Motherwell manager Graham Alexander was the first to lose this job this term (PA)

Motherwell found themselves making a change two days before their first league game after losing home and away against Sligo Rovers in the Europa Conference League qualifiers. Alexander had led Motherwell into the top six following Ricki Lamie’s late equaliser at Livingston and then fifth place following wins over Ross County and Hearts. But both parties agreed the negativity from fans was too great after the brief European foray. Motherwell had collected more Premiership points than any team outside of Glasgow in 2021 but their 2022 record stood at five victories in 23 matches.

Jack Ross (August 30)

Jack Ross
Jack Ross endured a miserable time at Tannadice (PA)

The former Hibernian manager only lasted seven matches at Dundee United before being dismissed. Ross started off with a draw at Kilmarnock and a Europa Conference League victory over AZ Alkmaar but then suffered five straight defeats with the loss of 24 goals, the final one being a record 9-0 home defeat by Celtic.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst (November 21)

Giovanni van Bronckhorst
Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s Rangers spell had highs and lows (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Dutchman led Rangers to the Europa League final and brought the Scottish Cup back to Ibrox for the first time in 13 years but never got a full season in charge. Rangers suffered the worst ever Champions League group-stage record and dropped points against Livingston, St Johnstone and St Mirren in Van Bronckhorst’s final five matches to leave them nine points adrift of leaders Celtic.

Jim Goodwin (January 28)

The Irishman lasted less than 12 months in the Pittodrie hotseat before his reign imploded in spectacular fashion. Aberdeen had a strong start to the season at home but struggled on the road throughout and a run of one win in 10 games cost Goodwin. The final 10 days proved more than the Dons board could bear with a massive Scottish Cup shock against seventh-tier Darvel being sandwiched by the loss of 11 goals in two defeats in Edinburgh.

Steven Hammell (February 4)

Steven Hammell
Steven Hammell’s Motherwell reign was brief (PA)

Motherwell’s post-war record appearance maker won three of his first four games in charge but lasted little over six months in the role. Fine margins went against Hammell whose side drew five times and lost 10 games by one-goal margins and a failure to win at home in the league since August 20 was exacerbated by a Scottish Cup exit against Raith Rovers. Hammell had only just completed his ninth winter transfer window signing when he was sacked.

Liam Fox (February 26)

Liam Fox
Liam Fox had six months in charge (PA)

Motherwell started winning under caretaker manager Stuart Kettlewell to leave Dundee United on their own at the foot of the table and they parted company with Fox after a 4-0 loss against Ross County, which was a sixth consecutive defeat. Goodwin took over before Fox ended up working under Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson.

Robbie Neilson (April 9)

Robbie Neilson
Robbie Neilson’s downfall was swift and sudden (PA)

The Hearts manager’s stock had never been higher with the fans as recently as January with the club going 10 games unbeaten to take a grip on third spot and beat Hibs handsomely in the Scottish Cup. Neilson had led Hearts to two Scottish Cup finals, the Championship title and the Europa Conference League group stage in less than three years but a run of five consecutive defeats proved enough for him to get fired after slipping to fourth place.

Callum Davidson (April 16)

Davidson lost his job less than two years after tripling St Johnstone’s major trophy count by lifting the League Cup and Scottish Cup in his first season in charge. The former Scotland left-back survived a 10-game losing run last season and eventually led Saints to Premiership safety through the play-offs. A seven-game losing streak followed midway through this season before Davidson again turned things round. But a run of two points from six matches left Saints facing another relegation battle and the club announced a mutual decision had been made to make a change.

