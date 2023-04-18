Got it? Liam Neeson urges fans to watch Stanley Cup – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 18.
Football
Liverpool players reflected on Monday night.
Antony geared up for a big week.
Cristian Romero spent time with his family.
Jermaine Jenas enjoyed his holiday.
Hockey
Liam Neeson was in the mood for the Stanley Cup play-offs.
Cricket
Michael Vaughan was raring to go.
Sachin Tendulkar was a proud dad.
Formula One
McLaren turned the clock back.
Carlos Sainz enjoyed some time away from the track.
A spot of tennis for Charles Leclerc.