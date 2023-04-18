Forest Green extend winless run with Fleetwood stalemate

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forest Green extended their winless run to five games after playing out a goalless draw with Fleetwood.

Town full-back Shaun Rooney’s second-half drive was the closest either side came in an uninspiring draw.

Pheonix Patterson fizzed in a dangerous cross for Promise Omochere, whose header from 10 yards was saved by Rovers goalkeeper Ross Doohan.

Fleetwood’s danger man Jack Marriott, who was looking to build on his hat-trick against Accrington, fired over from a tight angle.

Tyrese Omotoye was inches away from the opener for Forest Green as Udoka Godwin-Malife sent in a teasing cross for the former Norwich man to head over.

Patterson provided some quick feet and a deep cross for substitute Junior Quitirna, whose tame header was gathered by Doohan.

Rooney drifted inside and fired a left-footed shot bound for the bottom corner that was dealt with by Doohan at full stretch in the game’s best moment.

Harvey Bunker’s late speculative effort from distance was just about dealt with by Town goalkeeper Jay Lynch as he tipped the ball over the crossbar.