Sam Long earns Oxford a point after hitting back against Portsmouth

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Oxford were left ruing missed chances as Sam Long’s header secured a point against Portsmouth in their fight against League One relegation.

The U’s were winless in 15 games before the arrival of Pompey, managed by Oxford’s former club captain John Mousinho.

Marlon Pack’s stunning 25-yard free-kick put the visitors ahead after 26 minutes after Gatlin O’Donkor’s effort was deflected narrowly wide at the other end.

Two minutes later Cameron Brannagan’s free-kick was well saved by Matt Macey before the midfielder’s clever corner was met by Long, whose header back across goal found the far corner.

Oxford piled on the pressure after the break as Pompey failed to hit their stride and O’Donkor should have put Liam Manning’s side ahead when he glanced Long’s cross agonisingly wide.

Marcus Browne was next to go close when his effort was blocked after Macey had spilled Kyle Joseph’s effort.