Salford win boosts play-off hopes and keeps Hartlepool in trouble

Salford remain in the thick of the play-off battle after they eased to a 2-0 victory against relegation-threatened Hartlepool.

After they had lost their previous two home games, this Ammies victory was rarely in doubt.

Hartlepool remain in the drop zone, despite this being only their second loss in 10 games since John Askey took over.

The visitors opened brightly, with Dan Kemp firing wide and Edon Pruti planting a header straight at Salford goalkeeper Alex Cairns.

However, the Ammies struck after 14 minutes when Matt Smith rose highest to head home Liam Shephard’s cross.

Connor Jennings missed a terrific chance to level minutes later and Hartlepool were punished as the Ammies soon doubled their lead just before the half-hour mark.

Stevie Mallan played in Louie Barry and he took a touch before drilling an angled shot past Jakub Stolarczyk.

Callum Cooke almost halved the deficit when he volleyed straight at Cairns.

After the restart Shephard threatened a third for Salford while Dan Dodds also went close at the other end.

Cairns then denied Hartlepool sub Wes McDonald as Askey’s men remain in deep trouble.