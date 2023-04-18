Nathan Broadhead scores twice as Ipswich squeeze past Port Vale

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Promotion-chasing Ipswich maintained second spot in League One after fighting back from a goal down to defeat managerless Port Vale 2-1.

Mal Benning’s superb volley just before half-time put the visitors, who sacked boss Darrell Clarke on Monday, ahead against the run of play.

But it was cancelled out by Nathan Broadhead’s strike in the 53rd minute and the forward also converted an 84th-minute penalty to leave the Tractor Boys one point clear of third-placed Sheffield Wednesday.

Ipswich were out of the starting blocks quickly with Freddie Ladapo glancing a header narrowly wide after just 23 seconds.

But Vale were breaking out of defence at every opportunity and a counter-attack resulted in James Plant’s goalbound effort cannoning off Cameron Burgess in the 13th minute and David Worrall’s attempt went narrowly wide moments later.

The visitors took a surprise lead when Benning’s volley from just outside the Ipswich penalty area evaded Christian Walton to nestle in the bottom right hand corner.

Ipswich drew level through Broadhead when he volleyed home a cross from Wes Burns and they went ahead when Benning handled the ball in the box from a Harry Clarke cross with Broadhead converting the spot-kick.