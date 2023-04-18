Sheffield Wednesday beat Bristol Rovers to end away day woes

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Promotion-chasing Sheffield Wednesday ended their winless away run with a 2-1 victory at Bristol Rovers.

Goals from Barry Bannan and Akin Famewo saw Wednesday record their first win on the road in six League One games.

The Owls have won just two of their last nine matches but their latest success left them just a point behind second-placed Ipswich in the battle for automatic promotion.

A superb Bannan strike in the 28th minute came after Jarell Quansah – back in the team after a three-match suspension – had squandered possession too easily in his own half, with Wednesday’s Lee Gregory teeing up the low shot.

Centre-back Famewo doubled the Owls’ lead after 41 minutes as the 24-year-old found space in the box following a corner to turn and hit a shot that goalkeeper James Belshaw could only push high into the net.

But Belshaw then turned unlikely creator, as his long punt down the pitch set up Aaron Collins to clip in his 16th league goal of the season just 30 seconds after the interval.

Joey Barton’s team put pressure on the visitors but John Marquis was offside when he diverted a Sam Finley strike into the net late on.