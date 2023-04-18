Callum Wright scores last-gasp winner as Plymouth manage to stay top

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Callum Wright’s last-gasp strike kept Plymouth at the summit of Sky Bet League One after they came from a goal behind to beat Shrewsbury 2-1.

The Pilgrims found themselves a goal behind through Crystal Palace loanee Killian Phillips before captain Joe Edwards levelled 15 minutes later.

Plymouth were delighted on Saturday after success in the Devon derby but found themselves behind in the 53rd minute after Phillips latched onto Luke Leahy’s pass to fire home a third of his loan spell.

Salop had lost four in a row prior to taking a point against Portsmouth on Saturday and things started to go downhill 15 minutes later.

Plymouth were level when Edwards met Niall Ennis’ cross at the back post after some tenacious work down the left and an inviting cross for the 32-year-old.

The Pilgrims skipper could have grabbed the winner when he headed Danny Mayor’s cross the wrong side of a post.

Steven Schumacher’s men left it late in Shropshire as Wright met Macaulay Gillesphey’s cross with a diving header to maintain Plymouth’s position at the top of League One.