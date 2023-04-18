Jordan Roberts keeps Stevenage on track for promotion with winner against Donny

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jordan Roberts’ 10th league goal of the season moved Stevenage a step closer to automatic promotion as they beat struggling Doncaster 1-0.

The hosts started on top and Danny Rose fired an early warning shot wide with just a minute played before Jake Forster-Caskey volleyed narrowly off target.

Jake Taylor blasted wide as Boro kept the pressure on for an early opener and it arrived in the 13th minute when Roberts picked out the bottom corner.

Taylor had a great chance to double the lead just before the half-hour mark but fired over the bar from the edge of the area and Jamie Reid was thwarted by a smart Jonathan Mitchell save on the stroke of half-time.

Kyle Hurst tested Thimothee Lo-Tutala with a powerful drive seven minutes after the resumption with the visitors’ first chance of the contest but Stevenage continued to dominate.

Rose crashed a shot against the bar and Jake Reeves forced a save from Mitchell as Boro stretched their unbeaten run to five games.