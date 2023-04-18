Bradford’s automatic-promotion hopes hit by Jonny Williams’ winner

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bradford’s League Two automatic-promotion hopes suffered a huge blow as Jonny Williams’ late goal secured Swindon a 1-0 win.

The former Wales midfielder struck eight minutes from time to secure the Robins’ first win in 10 matches, leaving the Bantams five points off the top three with four games remaining.

Andy Cook had a big chance to open the scoring midway through the first half when Scott Banks chipped the ball to him unmarked at the back post, but he hit his shot into the ground and it bounced harmlessly wide.

Harry Lewis kept the game level as Jacob Wakeling teed up Saidou Khan at the top of the box, tipping his curling effort around the post.

Lewis was at his best again when Frazer Blake-Tracy found Luke Jephcott with a low cross and he fired the ball towards the roof of the net, only to see the Bradford keeper fling himself up and tip the shot over.

Williams scored Swindon’s first goal for 265 minutes after Remeao Hutton cut back inside and stood a cross up into the middle and the Welshman powered a header home from close range.