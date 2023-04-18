Promotion-chasing Barnsley frustrated by Lincoln

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Barnsley lost ground in the League One automatic-promotion race after a frustrating 0-0 draw at mid-table Lincoln.

Michael Duff’s side huffed and puffed but failed to break down the resolute hosts and results elsewhere could not have gone any worse.

Plymouth, Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday all picked up wins to leave the Tykes fourth, six points off second spot.

James Norwood missed a sniff at goal when he headed wide of the mark.

Play was briefly paused for players to break their fast for Ramadan.

Herbie Kane was the next player to squander an opportunity at putting Barnsley ahead.

Down the other end, Paudie O’Connor nodded against the crossbar on the stroke of half-time.

Dylan Duffy headed onto the roof of the net on the hour as the Imps started to create the better openings.

Matthew Virtue blasted over the bar in stoppage time as the hosts made it five games without defeat.