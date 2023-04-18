No let-up from Posh in final play-off position push – Darren Ferguson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

No let-up from Posh in final play-off position push – Darren Ferguson

By Press Association
Darren Ferguson will keep Posh pushing right to the end (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Darren Ferguson will keep Posh pushing right to the end (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Darren Ferguson said there will be no “let-up” from his Peterborough side after they moved up to fifth place with a 2-1 win over relegation-threatened Accrington.

Peterborough took the lead on 23 minutes when Jack Taylor’s through ball sent Jonson Clarke-Harris charging free and he slotted home his 27th goal of the season.

The visitors doubled their lead in the 43rd minute when Kwame Poku fed Ephron Mason-Clark and, while Stanley appealed for offside, he slotted home his 12th of the campaign.

Stanley pressed in the second half and got one back in the 87th minute when Sean McConville slotted home Rosaire Longelo’s cross.

“There will be no let-up from us, there are three games left and we will give it everything,” said Ferguson.

“This was about getting the job done and getting a win. We controlled the game in the first half but we were not ruthless enough, we could have put them to the sword.

“We had the opportunity to kill them off and we didn’t and that’s what led to us hanging on at the end. When it got back to 2-1 it gave them the momentum even though there was just a couple of minutes left.

“But it always a fantastic win when you come here, they are a dangerous side, especially at this stage of the season.

“We are enjoying it, the players are enjoying it and we have a massive game with Ipswich next.”

John Coleman’s side have slipped to three successive defeats and are 23rd in the league but he was pleased with their second-half showing as they go into the final four games.

“Peterborough showed what a good side they are in the first half, they took the game to us and we showed what a good side we can be in the second half,” said Coleman.

“We showed more desire in the second half but didn’t get the rub of the green with the decisions all game, we had two offside goals scored against us tonight.

“I am proud of the players in the second half as they showed a lot of courage to take the game to a top team like Peterborough and pinned them back and should have got something out of the game.

“If we show that effort in the next four games we have got a chance and the lads will feed of that. We have got to replicate that attitude and appetite.

“It’s been one of those seasons where everything that can go against us has.

“We are running out of time we still have enough time and we have to make the most of it and turn in performances like we did in the second half.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Riverbank School is located in the Tillydrone area of Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Police called to Aberdeen primary after teacher assaulted by child with knife
2
Jim Goodwin with Duk during his time as Aberdeen manager. Image: SNS
Former boss Jim Goodwin insists Duk will make Aberdeen millions – as striker closes…
3
The incident took place at Soul on Union Street. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Man in the dock over alleged serious assault in Soul
4
Westpark School is one of the schools being considered for closure. Image: Paul Glendell.
Exclusive: Council reveals plans to shut schools – with six in Northfield under threat
5
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man apologises to Stonehaven residents after performing sex act in high heels and thong
6
To go with story by Adele Merson. Aberdeen City Council should within weeks have the power to force entry to council properties in order to install new smoke alarms. Picture shows; Aberdeen's Marischal College. . Marischal College, Aberdeen. . Supplied by DCT Media. Date; Unknown
Aberdeen City Council force entry to flats in multi-storeys to install new smoke alarms
7
DR Macleod vehicles are a familiar sight on Scottish roads. Image: DR Macleod.
Assurances made after Highlands and Islands haulier DR Macleod acquired by Danish firm
8
Carol-Anne Scroggie was jailed for putting non-existent lottery scratchcard wins through the system while working at Watermill Filling Station in Fraserburgh. Image: DC Thomson.
Jail for petrol station worker who stole £75,000 in scratchcard swindle
9
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre? Readers give their views. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Readers react as Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen is sold
10
Ross Jack
Ross Jack reflects on frustrating campaign as Rothes prepare to face Huntly

More from Press and Journal

The proposed Shetland Way would take in some of the most spectacular sights on the islands. Image: Steve Mathieson/VisitScotland
New long-distance walking route in Shetland could generate £41 million for islands economy
Chairwoman of Dalwhinnie Community Council Jen Dickinson criticised Network Rail for spending more than £30,000 to install security gates and fencing at Ben Alder level crossing instead of finding a more appropriate solution. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Campaigners urge Network Rail to meet them to find solution to Dalwhinnie level crossing…
Debbie Baillie and Lee McPhee, Anthony McPhee (top right), and Kirstie Kelly (bottom right) have been locked up over a series of assaults at two pubs in Keith. Image: Facebook
Friends jailed for total of 142 months after rampage of violence in Keith pubs
Shaun Summers was caught chatting to underage decoys by a paedophile hunter group. Image: DC Thomson.
'Predatory' paedophile jailed after he messaged girls to brag about sexually abusing children
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Motorcyclist Paul Fairbairn was killed when a fellow enthusiast drove his van into the path of the oncoming vehicle and the rider was thrown over the van's roof and onto the road. Gary Lowe, of Moss of Barmuckity in Elgin, has admitted causing death by careless driving and had sentence deferred until May 19 2023 for a background report Picture shows; Paul Fairbairn. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Careless van driver admits killing Moray motorcyclist
Raymond Mackintosh (left) playing against Inverness Thistle
Former striker's goal to attend reunion sees him travel across the world
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041979 Story by Callum Law Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh GPH Builders Merchant Highland League Cup Final Banks O' Dee (Blue) v Inverurie Loco Works (Red) Pictured are Locos fans known as the Chuff Chuffs Saturday 8th April 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Inverurie Locos-supporting Chuffs-Chuffs hope to go out with a bang before calling it a…
Peter McCaffrey appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
'Do I look worried?': Man talks himself into prison after fiery exchange with sheriff
A sign outside M&Co in Elgin. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson.
M&Co: Final closure dates for remaining north and north-east shops
One of the offensive notices was found at a bus stop on Powis Place, near its junction with Fraser Place. and junction with Fraser Place. Image: Google Maps.
'Disgusting' racist leaflets found in Aberdeen streets condemned by city council

Editor's Picks

Most Commented