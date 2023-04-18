Mark Bonner bemoans Cambridge’s lack of killer instinct against Wycombe

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mark Bonner rued Cambridge’s failure to take their chances in the 2-1 defeat to Wycombe.

The U’s had picked up 10 points in their previous four Sky Bet League One games but fell to a 2-1 home loss, leaving them a point behind Oxford and three behind MK Dons going into their last four matches of the season.

“I thought we played really well,” reflected Bonner.

“We should get ahead in the first 15 minutes, we have one or two really good chances and then we concede a free-kick that I think’s really harsh to be given, but it’s too easy a goal to concede.

“We had enough moments to get an equaliser in the game but we weren’t quite able to do it.

“In the end the little bit in both boxes tonight has cost us from taking something from the game that we definitely deserved something from, and should take something from.

“In the phase we are at the moment we think we can take points off anybody and we’re kicking ourselves that we haven’t because it’s a missed opportunity tonight.

“We’ve tried everything to get something from the game. I think the frustration is we ended up 2-0 at half-time when it shouldn’t have been, and that makes it a tougher task. Then we get back in the game and we don’t take anything from something that we just should.

“In the moment we’re in at the minute, where results are massive, to have nil points this evening is quite tough for us to take because we thought we played really well.”

Wycombe boss Matt Bloomfield was proud that his side responded to a weekend defeat at Morecambe to keep their play-off hopes alive, with the Chairboys four points from the top six.

“I don’t think you can ever question the boys’ commitment, irrespective of the result,” Bloomfield said. “These boys are all-in. I could see the devastation on their faces after the game on Saturday, they were heartbroken with the result.

“We had to pick them up, but they pick themselves up. I’m really proud of the way they conduct themselves, I’m really proud to be a part of this football club and be at the front with them. They showed that fight tonight.

“It comes down to that point of the season where it’s must-win for us. Time’s running out but we want to chase and we want to get into that play-off zone.

“You have to keep picking yourself up and keep fighting because it’s a relentless industry.

“We’ll keep fighting. We believed that a big result tonight could propel us into that and we have to keep believing that and we certainly do within that dressing room.”