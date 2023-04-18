Darren Moore’s ‘strong and resolute’ Sheffield Wednesday boost promotion hopes

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Darren Moore praised Sheffield Wednesday’s performance after they boosted their automatic promotion hopes with a 2-1 win at Bristol Rovers.

Barry Bannan scored a sublime effort from the edge of the box and defender Akin Famewo blasted in following a corner to seal a first League One away win in six matches and keep the South Yorkshire side in the hunt for a top-two finish.

Wednesday are the only side currently in the top three to win at the Memorial Stadium this season and their victory kept them within two points of leaders Plymouth and one behind second-placed Ipswich.

“We knew it would be tough here, when you look at Bristol Rovers, and if you look at the top six in the division, we know that it’s only one of those teams that have won here,” said Moore.

“We only had 24 hours to work on the game after Saturday, but the level of work we did on the pitch and the two classroom sessions got us over the line tonight.

“It was about coming here, being strong and resolute and doing our jobs. And we knew there would be one or two chances fashioned tonight.

“I thought Baz’s was an excellent finish. That set us on our way and gave us a platform. And once he scored that goal we grew in confidence.

“If you look at the balance of the play, apart from a minor lapse of concentration at the start of the second half, despite them huffing and puffing 40 yards from our goal, I don’t remember there being too many clear-cut chances.”

Rovers boss Joey Barton reserved his irritation for referee Josh Smith, who yellow carded the Gas’ manager for remonstrating too aggressively late in the game.

Barton felt the officials had wrongly disallowed what would have been a second-half equaliser from substitute John Marquis, who steered in Sam Finley’s low shot only to see the offside flag raised.

That was the closest that the home side came to a leveller, after Aaron Collins had got the hosts back in the contest early in the second half.

“I don’t think there was much in it,” said Barton.

“You’re reliant on the officials to get major decisions right. Unfortunately tonight the linesman has had a guess, as they do at this level.

“I was always worried when we got this referee. Every time I get him he does something barmy, that ref. I’m not really putting that on his toes. The linesman’s got one job to do and it’s disappointing that he guesses.

“Sometimes it goes your way but sometimes it doesn’t. With better officiating we’d have gone on to draw, if not pushed to win the game.”