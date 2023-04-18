Steve Evans hails illness-hit Stevenage for earning ‘massive’ win over Doncaster

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Steve Evans hailed his illness-ridden Stevenage side for overcoming adversity and earning a “massive” 1-0 win over Doncaster.

Jordan Roberts’ 13th-minute strike proved the difference at the Lamex Stadium as third-placed Boro extended their unbeaten run to five.

Stevenage now sit four points clear of fourth-placed Stockport with a game in hand and he was delighted with his side’s display, particularly in the first half.

“It’s a massive result for us because there’s been a lot of illness in the camp,” he said.

“We were totally dominant in the first half and, if we’d have got rewards for our energy in their box, then I think we’d probably have more goals in this game – and maybe more than we’ve scored all season.

“From my memory, our keeper has not had one save to make. The difference between the two sides was there for everyone to see.

“We should have probably scored twice in the first five minutes. Jake Taylor should have scored a couple and we were unlucky as well with a couple of ricochets.

“We know what Jordan can do and he sticks it in for is, but we just lacked that second goal.

“We had a lot of balls bouncing around in their box, but we never had that bit of care we needed with that final pass.

“Some big players managed that game for us in the second half. And it took all of us to get it [the result] over the line, including the supporters, who were phenomenal again.”

Kyle Hurst came closest for a Rovers side who have now won just one of their last 13 matches but boss Danny Schofield, who made two changes at the break, praised his team’s second-half response after a slow start.

“In the first half we were poor, we played into Stevenage’s hands and we played to their strengths,” he said.

“For some reason, we couldn’t get the passes in behind their back line and we suffered a lot in terms of the ball coming straight back to us.

“In the second half, I thought we were more spirited and there was a lot more energy and courage from my players.

“They tried to show for the ball more and tried to build the play more, which took their strengths away a little bit. I’m proud of the second-half performance.

“We were quicker and showed courage to play football, but we just couldn’t get the goal we wanted.

“The subs who came on at half-time really helped the cause and we had a couple of half chances, but not enough to win the game.”