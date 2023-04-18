Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher shell-shocked after last-gasp win at Shrewsbury

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher admitted dramatic winners will be the end of him after his side’s last-gasp 2-1 victory at Shrewsbury.

The Pilgrims looked set to plummet out of the League One promotion places until Callum Wright’s 96th-minute diving header.

Crystal Palace loanee Killian Phillips opened the scoring for the hosts before visiting captain Joe Edwards levelled.

And there was still drama to unfold right at the very end as Argyle kept their title destiny in their own hands.

“I don’t know what to say, I’m speechless really,” admitted Schumacher. “It’s just like a rollercoaster all the time. This game’s going to be the death of me.

“It’s brilliant, it’s another brilliant win and another three points towards our end goal.

“We had to work really hard for it but I’m delighted to get another three points on the board.

“We felt we knew Shrewsbury were sort of depleted with their squad. They’re suffering big time with injuries and suspensions at the moment. Credit to them they made it really hard for us, they defended really well.

“It’s really hard to break teams down when they put 11 men behind the ball.

“They got the first goal and it makes it even more difficult for us, but credit to our players, again we stuck to our plan, didn’t get impatient, kept trying to probe and thank god we got over the line.”

Injury-hit Shrews are running on fumes and boss Steve Cotterill had nothing but praise for his players after a monumental effort.

He said: “The boys were brilliant, they pushed the league leaders every step of the way.

“They were outstanding to a man. Ten senior professionals and one youngster making his debut out there, outstanding.

“They’re an absolute credit to their family and an enormous credit to the football club. They have been magnificent this season, I cannot praise them enough.

“I’ll tell you what I am – I’m sorry for putting them through it this season. I said it to them in the dressing room ‘thank you and I’m sorry’ and I walked out, they were my only words today.

“We’ve had some real bad injuries this year and there’s not a lot I can do about ACLs, ankle ligaments and refereeing that has caused the sendings off.

“The boys have been magnificent and they won’t be any different with four games to go.

“I’ll tell you now for in my lifetime there will not be a group of players here who will give as much as this team have done in a tough league this year.”