Scott Lindsey targeting Hartlepool scalp as Crawley chase League Two survival

Crawley boss Scott Lindsey vowed his side will go flat out for victory at Hartlepool on Saturday after a goalless draw at home to Colchester put them three points clear of second-bottom Pools with three games remaining.

Lindsey admitted he wanted maximum points against the U’s but was happy enough with the manner of the performance and knows a win this weekend would be a huge step towards staying up.

He said: “I was aiming for three points as we have to win games but we will be going up to Hartlepool fixed on getting all three points.

“Hartlepool lost against Salford so we are three points ahead of them and it’s all to play for.

“I’m disappointed we didn’t win but I’ll always take the positives and we got a point towards where we want to get.”

Crawley hit the post through Aramide Oteh in the first half, but Lindsey admitted his men had to be resilient after the break.

He felt his side found Colchester substitute Samson Tovide a particular handful and added: “We were resilient. The players showed grit and determination to see the game out.”

The draw leaves Colchester seven points clear of the drop zone and boss Ben Garner was pleased with the response he got from his players in the second half, after feeling their mentality was not good enough before the interval.

He said: “I was disappointed with us in the first half as we were off it mentally, but I got a great response second half and we should have won the game.

“Samson came on and was a real handful and he put them on the back foot.

“There was nothing on our goal, we played with more energy and for young keeper Tom Smith to start his career with us with three successive clean sheets is quite something.”

Colchester host Sutton on Saturday with Garner saying he wants to “get over the line as soon as possible” in terms of securing League Two safety.

He added:” We are moving in the right direction – seven points clear of the bottom two and seven unbeaten now with three clean sheets in a row.

“It’s a point for both teams and it was important for us not to lose. (But) I’m disappointed we didn’t score from all the good stuff we created in the second half.”