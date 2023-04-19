Castleford appoint Andy Last as new head coach on two-and-a-half-year contract

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Castleford Tigers have announced the appointment of Andy Last as the club’s new head coach.

Last, who joined the Tigers in an assistant coaching capacity last year, had been interim head coach for the past month following Lee Radford’s departure.

Castleford announced that Last has agreed a two-and-a-half-year contract.

The #SuperLeague table after Round 9 🤠 pic.twitter.com/ecZw6D0C78 — Betfred Super League (@SuperLeague) April 17, 2023

The Tigers currently lie 10th in Super League, following just two wins from their first nine games.

“I have been waiting for an opportunity as a head coach for a number of years now, and I feel as though I have served my apprenticeship working alongside some outstanding coaches,” Last told the club’s official website.

“I want us to be more creative and I want us to be playing with more shape. We want to really encourage the players to support the ball-carrier.

“We have got some creative players at the moment, but we just need to implement a couple of tweaks and adjustments to get us playing the way we want to play.

“I’ve made no secret that there are big decisions to be made going forward.

“But I think a big thing for us is looking at the profile of the squad and making sure we recruit the best fit in terms of outside backs who are going to be creative from an attacking point of view, and a forward pack that is dynamic with leg speed.”

Castleford’s next game is at home to Hull KR on Friday.