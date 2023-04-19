Cameron Norrie cruises into last 16 of Barcelona Open after beating Pavel Kotov

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Cameron Norrie cruises into last 16 of Barcelona Open after beating Pavel Kotov

By Press Association
Cameron Norrie made serene progress in Barcelona (James Manning/PA)
Cameron Norrie made serene progress in Barcelona (James Manning/PA)

British number one Cameron Norrie cruised into the last 16 of the Barcelona Open with a resounding straight sets win over Russian qualifier Pavel Kotov.

Norrie, seeded seventh, dropped just three games during a dominant display, winning 6-1 6-2 in an hour and 13 minutes.

The world number 13 has already clinched a clay court title this year following his triumph at the Rio Open in February and will hope to go deep into the tournament moving towards the French Open, which begins on May 28, especially with Rafael Nadal absent.

He will face Italian ninth seed Lorenzo Musetti in the next round.

Dan Evans joined Norrie in the last 16 with an equally convincing win over Matteo Arnaldi.

The British number two was confident in a 6-2 6-3 victory against the Italian, where he broke serve three times.

A tougher test awaits in the next round as he faces Russian Karen Khachanov.

Liam Broady exited the Srpska Open in Bosnia and Herzegovina following a first-round defeat to home favourite Damir Dzumhur.

Wild card entrant Dzumhur triumphed 6-3 6-0 over the British number five in Banja Luka to set up a last-16 tie with veteran Frenchman Richard Gasquet.

Broady saved four break points in the sixth game to keep the match on serve.

But the 29-year-old failed to hold any of his next four service games as 2022 runner-up Dzumhur eased through in just over an hour.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Riverbank School is located in the Tillydrone area of Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Police called to Aberdeen primary after teacher assaulted by child with knife
2
Jim Goodwin with Duk during his time as Aberdeen manager. Image: SNS
Former boss Jim Goodwin insists Duk will make Aberdeen millions – as striker closes…
3
The incident took place at Soul on Union Street. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Man in the dock over alleged serious assault in Soul
4
Westpark School is one of the schools being considered for closure. Image: Paul Glendell.
Exclusive: Council reveals plans to shut schools – with six in Northfield under threat
5
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man apologises to Stonehaven residents after performing sex act in high heels and thong
6
To go with story by Adele Merson. Aberdeen City Council should within weeks have the power to force entry to council properties in order to install new smoke alarms. Picture shows; Aberdeen's Marischal College. . Marischal College, Aberdeen. . Supplied by DCT Media. Date; Unknown
Aberdeen City Council force entry to flats in multi-storeys to install new smoke alarms
7
DR Macleod vehicles are a familiar sight on Scottish roads. Image: DR Macleod.
Assurances made after Highlands and Islands haulier DR Macleod acquired by Danish firm
8
Carol-Anne Scroggie was jailed for putting non-existent lottery scratchcard wins through the system while working at Watermill Filling Station in Fraserburgh. Image: DC Thomson.
Jail for petrol station worker who stole £75,000 in scratchcard swindle
9
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Readers react as Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen is sold
10
Ross Jack
Ross Jack reflects on frustrating campaign as Rothes prepare to face Huntly

More from Press and Journal

Huntly goalscorer Andy Hunter
Huntly end season on a positive note with victory at Rothes
CR0042224 Highland League game between Keith and Brechin City. Anthony McDonald of Brechin, centre, tries to get away from Keith's Kieran Yeats. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Brechin win at Keith to set up final day title showdown with Buckie
Frank Lefevre
'Formidable advocate with razor-sharp mind': Aberdeen solicitor Frank Lefevre dies aged 88
Aberdeen Women celebrate with Bayley Hutchison after she netted the winner against Dundee United. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women secure back-to-back SWPL 1 wins with 4-3 victory over Dundee United
Image shows a dark SUV on fire just before the bridge carrying North Deeside road on the AWPR. Image: DC Thomson.
Emergency services called to burning vehicle on the AWPR near Milltimber
The Typhoons were in a tight diamond formation. Image: Jasperimage
RAF Lossiemouth Typhoons spotted practising stunning display for King's coronation
Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie is sent off against Ross County by referee Euan Anderson. Image: Shutterstock
PFA Scotland accuse SFA of 'fairness and justice' failings after appeals panel hand Aberdeen's…
Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.
Full timeline in SNP finance crisis as party treasurer quits
Police at the scene of a crash on at the A96 at McVeigh's near Colpy in January. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Road markings and signs on A96 at Colpy to be reviewed to improve safety…
Two black and one white lambs have been taken. Image: Police Scotland.
Three newborn lambs taken from building near Culloden Moor

Editor's Picks

Most Commented