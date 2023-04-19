Coventry goalkeeper Ben Wilson rescues vital point with late equaliser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Coventry goalkeeper Ben Wilson rescues vital point with late equaliser

By Press Association
Ben Wilson scored a dramatic equaliser for Coventry (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ben Wilson scored a dramatic equaliser for Coventry (Martin Rickett/PA)

Coventry goalkeeper Ben Wilson scored a controversial equaliser five minutes into added time to snatch a dramatic 1-1 draw at fellow Championship play-off chasers Blackburn.

The Sky Blues, who had been lacklustre for much of the game, looked to be heading for a damaging defeat in their hopes of reaching the top six after deservedly falling behind to a guided header by Sam Gallagher six minutes before the break.

But Mark Robins’ men, who failed to have a shot in anger in the first half, sprung into life in the final minutes of the game and Wilson, up for the last attack of the game, bundled a Gustavo Hamer corner over the line to snatch a remarkable point that could prove decisive at the end of the season.

Coventry remain a point behind sixth-placed Blackburn after stretching their unbeaten away run to eight.

Rovers moved back into the play-off spots but this will feel like a defeat after controlling much of the game.

The hosts were without the injured Harry Pickering from the draw with Hull. He was replaced by Callum Brittain as one of three changes.

Blackburn made the brighter start and should have taken a 10th-minute lead but Gallagher planted a free header straight at Wilson.

Unchanged Coventry looked nervous, misplacing a string of passes, and an assured Blackburn carved out another opening 10 minutes before the break when neat play set Joe Rankin-Costello on his way into the area but his low shot was blocked.

There was no escape in the 39th minute though as Blackburn once again sliced the visitors open with a slick counter that ended with Rankin-Costello whipping a wonderful ball into the box that Gallagher stooped to head emphatically into the right corner.

Despite their poor first half, the Sky Blues should have equalised three minutes after the restart when Hamer was able to run 30 yards forward with the ball under no pressure before hammering just over the crossbar.

He combined well with Viktor Gyokeres a minute later to set up another shooting opportunity but Aynsley Pears got down to his left to save.

At the other end, a well-worked free-kick saw Dominic Hyam play the ball into Gallagher’s path but his powerful shot was blocked, saving a certain second.

A frantic finale saw a vicious Hamer free-kick tipped behind by Pears, who did even better in the 90th minute to pluck Hamer’s corner from under his crossbar to save his team again.

But with their final attack, Hamer’s set-pieces paid dividends, as his near-post corner was deflected into the path of the onrushing Wilson who touched the ball home to send the 2,818 visiting fans wild, although replays showed the ball may have hit his hand.

