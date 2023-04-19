Chuba Akpom scores again as Middlesbrough hit back to beat Hull

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chuba Akpom scores again as Middlesbrough hit back to beat Hull

By Press Association
Chuba Akpom (left) scored again (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Chuba Akpom (left) scored again (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Chuba Akpom became the first player to score in nine consecutive Championship home games by hitting the goal that completed Middlesbrough’s 3-1 win against Hull at the Riverside.

The 27-year-old powered in a brilliant third for Michael Carrick’s side to keep their faint hopes of an automatic promotion place alive.

Boro turned around a half-time deficit delivered by Allahyar Sayyadmanesh’s header by scoring three times inside six second-half minutes through Hayden Hackney, Cameron Archer and Akpom.

Middlesbrough are eight points behind Sheffield United, who have a game in hand, with nine to play for.

But they look in fine shape as they sit on the brink of securing a play-off spot after ending Hull’s five match unbeaten run.

Carrick’s men, who brushed Norwich aside 5-1 on their last outing here on Friday, created the best of the opening chances.

Locally produced midfielder Hackney saw an effort bounce clear after hitting the foot of a post inside five minutes.

And Finnish forward Marcus Forss, who shrugged off a knock to start, forced Hull goalkeeper Karl Darlow into a strong one-handed save low to his right eight minutes later.

Despite failing to test goalkeeper Zack Steffen in the opening exchanges, Hull were full of attacking intent and played some neat and quick football in the final third.

The danger signs were there too for the hosts when Adama Traore, the namesake of Wolves’ ex-Middlesbrough winger, side-footed wide from just inside the area when he ought to have done better.

And after Archer had controlled and powered an effort wide at the other end for Middlesbrough, Liam Rosenior’s side took the lead.

Steffen had just made a strong save down to his right at his near post to deny Regan Slater the opening goal when minutes later Sayyadmanesh broke the deadlock.

The forward timed his run clear of his marker perfectly to meet Traore’s corner with a header that flew straight inside the far post.

It was only Sayyadmanesh’s second strike of the season having gone 13 matches without a goal before finding the net in a 4-4 draw at Sunderland earlier this month.

The introduction of Isaiah Jones and Anfernee Dijksteel sparked new life into Middlesbrough after the interval, even though Hull captain Lewie Coyle was first to go close with a wayward drive.

When Jones was played in down the right by a precise Akpom through pass, the speedy winger delivered a low cross for Hackney to meet first time and power a deflected effort beyond Darlow to level in the 55th minute.

The noise levels at the Riverside increased and less than three minutes later it was 2-1.

Archer, on loan from Aston Villa, controlled Steffen’s route-one kick, outmuscled Sean McLoughlin and slotted in a perfect low finish for his ninth in 14 league starts.

Then it was Akpom’s turn, controlling Jones’ low cross before powering the sweetest of finishes inside Darlow’s right-hand corner for his 29th of a very productive campaign just after the hour.

Akpom would have had another too had Darlow not made another strong save with his feet after another move involving Jones.

