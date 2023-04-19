Luton book play-off spot after snatching draw away to 10-man Reading

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luton book play-off spot after snatching draw away to 10-man Reading

By Press Association
Carlton Morris (second right) scores Luton’s equaliser at Reading (David Davies/PA)
Carlton Morris (second right) scores Luton’s equaliser at Reading (David Davies/PA)

Ten-man Reading’s relegation worries increased when they could manage only a 1-1 Sky Bet Championship draw with promotion-chasing Luton, who secured their play-off place.

Neither side impressed in a drab first half, though Alfie Doughty struck a post for Luton with a long-range effort.

Reading went in front six minutes into the second period when Andy Carroll nodded in from close range.

But the former England striker was sent off five minutes later, when heading home again but having the effort ruled out for deliberate handball – and picking up his second yellow card in the process.

Luton rarely troubled their depleted opponents until equalising in the 81st minute, when top scorer Carlton Morris headed in after an error by home goalkeeper Joe Lumley.

Reading were without a win in nine matches but had claimed four draws in their past five outings, including 0-0 at home to champions-elect Burnley on Saturday.

Luton, unbeaten in 10 matches going into the fixture, are likely to miss out on an automatic promotion slot but went into the game looking to book their play-off berth.

Reading began brightly as Femi Azeez escaped along the right flank.

Azeez’s low cross was deflected into the path of Carroll but he blazed well over from only a few yards out.

Luton responded positively, with Cauley Woodrow driving wide and Allan Campbell forcing Lumley to gather his well-struck shot.

Carroll then received a booking for hauling down Woodrow as he broke away – and Luton almost went in front from the resultant free-kick.

Doughty’s skidding 20-yard effort comfortably beat Lumley but it thumped against the left-hand post.

Reading threatened going forward only through the lively runs of Azeez, though his end product was poor.

Luton continued to dominate until the interval, with Woodrow denied by Lumley and then a superb last-ditch block from defender Naby Sarr.

But the match turned twice in a chaotic five-minute spell early in the second half.

First, in the 51st minute, Carroll nodded Reading ahead from an Azeez corner to the near post – his eighth goal of the season.

Reading appeared to have increased their advantage soon after from a carbon-copy effort – Carroll nodding in an Azeez corner.

But as Reading celebrated, referee Tim Robinson took advice from an assistant, disallowed the goal for handball by Carroll – clearly proved by replays – booked him for the second time in the game and sent him off.

Luton huffed and puffed in reply but levelled nine minutes from the end when Lumley mis-punched a cross from Luke Berry.

Morris was in exactly the right position, almost on the goal-line, to nod in his 19th goal of the season.

