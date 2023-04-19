Coventry goalkeeper Ben Wilson denies Blackburn with last-gasp goal

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Coventry goalkeeper Ben Wilson scored a controversial stoppage-time goal to steal a 1-1 draw at Blackburn and boost their Championship play-off chances.

Rovers looked to be strengthening their own top-six ambitions after they led through Sam Gallagher’s first-half goal at Ewood Park.

But in the fifth minute of time added on Wilson came forward for a corner and was in the right place at the right time to bundle the ball home, though there were loud appeals for handball that fell on deaf ears.

From a corner, Coventry's goalkeeper Wilson handled the ball into the net… 🤐 https://t.co/kvZziIYjbZ — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) April 19, 2023

The draw left Blackburn in sixth position, with the Sky Blues a point and two places behind.

Andy Carroll was the hero and villain for Reading in a 1-1 draw with Luton, whose slim automatic-promotion hopes took a hit.

The former England international headed his side in front in the 51st minute but just five minutes later was sent off after deliberately handling the ball into the net, which earned him a second yellow card.

The 10-man Royals, who have not won since February, could not hold out as Carlton Morris scored a leveller for Luton, who failed to fully close the gap on second-placed Sheffield United and look set for the play-offs.

Middlesbrough also have outside hopes of overhauling the Blades after a three-goal blast earned a 3-1 win over Hull.

Mid-table Hull went ahead through Allahyar Sayyadmanesh’s goal four minutes before the break, but whatever Boro boss Michael Carrick said at half-time did the trick.

Hayden Hackney levelled matters 10 minutes after the restart, with Cameron Archer turning the game around three minutes later.

Then another three minutes later Chuba Akpom claimed a piece of Championship history as he became the first player to score in nine successive home games at this level.

Three goals in 10 first-half minutes saw Cardiff enhance their survival chances with a 3-1 win at Watford.

Ismaila Sarr put the Hornets into an early lead but quickfire goals from Kion Etete, Cedric Kipre and Sory Kaba – a spectacular overhead kick – saw the Bluebirds take control of the game before the break.

Watford had chances to get back into the game after the break, but their slim play-off hopes took a big blow.

Preston’s top-six chances took a hit as they went down 4-2 at Swansea in a game that saw a full-scale brawl near the end.

Swansea coasted into a 3-0 half-time lead thanks to goals from Joel Piroe, Joe Allen and Harry Darling.

Preston, who are down in 11th but only two points off the top six, threatened a comeback as Tom Cannon and Troy Parrott made it 3-2.

Then things turned sour as both set of players and staff clashed, with Allen, who had been substituted off, sent off along with Preston manager Ryan Lowe.

Piroe’s second in stoppage time then killed the game.

A 1-1 draw between QPR and Norwich did little to help either side’s cause at respective ends of the table.

Rangers led through Lyndon Dykes’ early goal but Adam Idah struck for the Canaries.