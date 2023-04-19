Coventry goalkeeper Ben Wilson denies Blackburn with last-gasp goal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Coventry goalkeeper Ben Wilson denies Blackburn with last-gasp goal

By Press Association
Ben Wilson scored a late goal for Coventry in a 1-1 draw at Blackburn (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ben Wilson scored a late goal for Coventry in a 1-1 draw at Blackburn (Martin Rickett/PA)

Coventry goalkeeper Ben Wilson scored a controversial stoppage-time goal to steal a 1-1 draw at Blackburn and boost their Championship play-off chances.

Rovers looked to be strengthening their own top-six ambitions after they led through Sam Gallagher’s first-half goal at Ewood Park.

But in the fifth minute of time added on Wilson came forward for a corner and was in the right place at the right time to bundle the ball home, though there were loud appeals for handball that fell on deaf ears.

The draw left Blackburn in sixth position, with the Sky Blues a point and two places behind.

Andy Carroll was the hero and villain for Reading in a 1-1 draw with Luton, whose slim automatic-promotion hopes took a hit.

The former England international headed his side in front in the 51st minute but just five minutes later was sent off after deliberately handling the ball into the net, which earned him a second yellow card.

The 10-man Royals, who have not won since February, could not hold out as Carlton Morris scored a leveller for Luton, who failed to fully close the gap on second-placed Sheffield United and look set for the play-offs.

Middlesbrough also have outside hopes of overhauling the Blades after a three-goal blast earned a 3-1 win over Hull.

Mid-table Hull went ahead through Allahyar Sayyadmanesh’s goal four minutes before the break, but whatever Boro boss Michael Carrick said at half-time did the trick.

Hayden Hackney levelled matters 10 minutes after the restart, with Cameron Archer turning the game around three minutes later.

Then another three minutes later Chuba Akpom claimed a piece of Championship history as he became the first player to score in nine successive home games at this level.

Three goals in 10 first-half minutes saw Cardiff enhance their survival chances with a 3-1 win at Watford.

Ismaila Sarr put the Hornets into an early lead but quickfire goals from Kion Etete, Cedric Kipre and Sory Kaba – a spectacular overhead kick – saw the Bluebirds take control of the game before the break.

Watford had chances to get back into the game after the break, but their slim play-off hopes took a big blow.

Preston’s top-six chances took a hit as they went down 4-2 at Swansea in a game that saw a full-scale brawl near the end.

Swansea coasted into a 3-0 half-time lead thanks to goals from Joel Piroe, Joe Allen and Harry Darling.

Preston, who are down in 11th but only two points off the top six, threatened a comeback as Tom Cannon and Troy Parrott made it 3-2.

Then things turned sour as both set of players and staff clashed, with Allen, who had been substituted off, sent off along with Preston manager Ryan Lowe.

Piroe’s second in stoppage time then killed the game.

A 1-1 draw between QPR and Norwich did little to help either side’s cause at respective ends of the table.

Rangers led through Lyndon Dykes’ early goal but Adam Idah struck for the Canaries.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
CR0042167 Reporter, Karla Sinclair. Altens, Aberdeen. For food and drink story on the opening of The Key café in Altens, founded by former professional footballer Jonny Smith. This is his second venue to open in the north-east Pictured is 13th April 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Health cafe The Key opens new Altens branch – but owner is aiming for…
2
Mum-of-two Moira Peck, known for her love of life and passion for teaching.
Husband’s tribute to caring Newburgh teacher Moira Peck, 56
3
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public Picture shows; A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Sheriff clears gamekeeper after hearing evidence police lied about investigation
4
Frank Lefevre
‘Formidable advocate with razor-sharp mind’: Aberdeen solicitor Frank Lefevre dies aged 88
5
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
What the Bon Accord Centre takeover could mean for Aberdeen
6
Macduff Aldi plans have been relaunched - with a new housing element.
Aldi reimagines vision for Macduff – with housing now part of new ‘masterplan’ for…
7
Craig Taylor robbed a 17-year-old at knife-point. Image: DC Thomson.
Mugged by bank transfer: Armed thug caught after handing over personal details for transaction
8
The Beach Boulevard roundabout and dual carriageway could be in line for a major overhaul. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Beach Boulevard: Plans revealed for £12 million roundabout changes, traffic squeeze and more bike…
2
9
The drugs were found in a property near Insch. Image: Police Scotland
Man, 22, charged after large cannabis haul worth £43,000 recovered in Aberdeenshire
10
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Readers react as Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen is sold

More from Press and Journal

Kairen Griffiths talked to a diverse range of NHS workers for her new book Memories From the Frontline. Image: Supplied by Kairen Griffiths
Covid testing the royals and the horror of ICU: New book reveals pandemic stories…
Robert Mackenzie on the site of his proposed golf course at Nigg. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Would-be golf course developer backs Coul Links plan
Ross Draper in action for Elgin City against Stenhousemuir. Image: Bob Crombie.
Ross Draper insists Elgin City still have to finish off survival job
Jamie Crowe.
Run Balmoral: Great Britain international Jamie Crowe contemplates triple challenge
Aberdeen Women forward Bayley Hutchison. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock.
Points more important than plaudits for Aberdeen Women's latest centurion Bayley Hutchison
CR0042141. Karla Sinclair. For food and drink story on The Bread Guy opening its fifth branch in the north-east. Pictured is Gary McAllister outside the new Hazlehead bakery. Thursday April 20, 2023 Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson 20/04/23
The Bread Guy owners on a roll as they prepare to open fifth shop…
John Souter was made subject to the sex offenders register at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
'Oops, sorry, wrong person': Offshore worker made sexually explicit video call to recruiter
First Minister Humza Yousaf is interview by members of the media (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
Euan McColm: Humza Yousaf must cut old friends adrift to protect his party
Enqian Liu outside court. Image: DC Thomson
Drunken engineer's bizarre racist, terrorist and cannibal threats
They may be rare in the north-east, but there's still plenty of places in Aberdeenshire to spot a puffin if you know where to look. Images: Lauren Smith.
Aberdeenshire puffins: Where, when and how to see them

Editor's Picks

Most Commented