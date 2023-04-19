Coventry boss Mark Robins hails luck as goalkeeper Ben Wilson salvages point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Coventry boss Mark Robins hails luck as goalkeeper Ben Wilson salvages point

By Press Association
Coventry City manager Mark Robins greets goalscoring goalkeeper Ben Wilson (Martin Rickett/PA)
Coventry City manager Mark Robins greets goalscoring goalkeeper Ben Wilson (Martin Rickett/PA)

Coventry boss Mark Robins said his team made their own luck after goalkeeper Ben Wilson snatched a remarkable injury-time equaliser in the 1-1 draw at Blackburn.

In the clash between two play-off contenders, Rovers looked on course for a decisive win after Sam Gallagher’s bullet header – his eighth of the campaign – put them on course to move fifth and four points above the Sky Blues.

But Wilson, up for the final attack of the game, bundled Gustavo Hamer’s corner over the line for the ecstatic visitors, who are one point and two places behind sixth-placed Blackburn after stretching their unbeaten run to four.

Replays suggested the ball went in off Wilson’s hand but Robins disagreed and felt his side deserved a point.

He said: “I’ve just seen it close up. There’s a melee and what it does do, it hits his knee. I’ve seen it hit his knee and go in.

“Why moan? They should have seen the game out. They didn’t. We got a little bit of luck but you make your own don’t you?

“Aled (Williams, goalkeeping coach) said to me do you want him up? And split second, I thought yeah we’ve got to do it because it might just cause a little bit of mayhem and it did.

“Credit to Aled, credit to Ben, being in the position he did. He actually went between the sticks, went in where the striker should be and he’s ended up getting a goal. Funny, that.

“I think we deserved it for the second-half performance. First half, we deserved nothing from it. I didn’t like the first half at all but the second half was a lot better.”

Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson said it was “tough” to concede in the manner they did.

He said: “We are disappointed to draw the game, especially the way we did it, conceding probably the last kick of the game, a situation we should have dealt better with. I don’t want to talk about the goal they scored.

“Coventry are a good side, but I think we controlled a big part of the game. First half, we were in good control without creating the biggest chances, but we had the most dangerous moments.

“We scored a brilliant goal and to make this game safe, we should have scored a second goal to win it. But we can look at the results from yesterday and today to see we have plenty to play for.

“We were too deep in some parts of the game. But at the end of the day, using the hand with the goal is a tough one. The referee was in a perfect position to see it as well.”

