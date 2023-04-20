On this day 2018: Arsene Wenger announces end of near 22-year reign at Arsenal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On this day 2018: Arsene Wenger announces end of near 22-year reign at Arsenal

By Press Association
Arsene Wenger’s match in the Arsenal hotseat was at Huddersfield (Mike Egerton/PA)
Arsene Wenger’s match in the Arsenal hotseat was at Huddersfield (Mike Egerton/PA)

Arsene Wenger announced the end of his near 22-year reign as Arsenal manager on April 20, 2018.

The then 68-year-old’s position had come under intense scrutiny over the previous 18 months due to repeated failings in the Premier League and Champions League.

The Frenchman had lifted the FA Cup in three of the previous four seasons but that was not enough to appease some supporters and Wenger revealed his decision to step down at the end of the season.

Arsene Wenger says goodbye to Arsenal fans after his final match at Huddersfield
Arsene Wenger said goodbye to Arsenal fans after his final match at Huddersfield (Mike Egerton/PA)

He said: “After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of the season.

“I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years.

“I managed the club with full commitment and integrity.

“I want to thank the staff, the players, the directors and the fans who make this club so special.

“I urge our fans to stand behind the team to finish on a high. To all the Arsenal lovers, take care of the values of the club.

“My love and support for ever.”

Arsene Wenger holds aloft the Premier League trophy after Arsenal's unbeaten season
Arsene Wenger held aloft the Premier League trophy after Arsenal’s unbeaten season (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Wenger won three Premier League titles, the last of which came as a result of the unbeaten ‘Invincibles’ season in 2003/04, while he holds the record for the most FA Cup victories as a manager with seven.

Wenger received a standing ovation before his final home game – a 5-0 win against Burnley – while his last match in charge was a 1-0 victory away to Huddersfield.

The Frenchman is currently FIFA’s chief of global football development.

