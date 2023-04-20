Harry Kane can absolutely win a trophy at Tottenham – Daniel Levy

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has given a rare interview where he has insisted Harry Kane can fulfil his ambition of winning a trophy with the club.

Kane is approaching the final 12 months of his contract at Spurs and there are concerns over his future with no manager in place after another campaign without silverware.

Tottenham’s record goalscorer has often made clear his desire to win trophies at his boyhood club, but discussions over a new deal are yet to take place and next season could be Kane’s last chance to win with Spurs if he decides to not increase his stay at the Premier League team beyond 2024.

One season wonder 😉 pic.twitter.com/nX1vnf5InZ — Harry Kane (@HKane) February 5, 2023

Levy, during a discussion at The Cambridge Union Society, said: “He can absolutely win a trophy at Spurs, but being a legend is also important.

“The fact that he’s the top scorer for Tottenham Hotspur, he’s making history. I hope one day there is a statue of Harry Kane outside our stadium.”

Long-serving chairman Levy is notorious for his reluctance to take part in media activates and has rarely given interviews during his 22 years at the club since ENIC bought the Premier League outfit in 2001.

During a 42-minute session at the Debating Chamber, the Tottenham fan reflected on a number of issues, including the club’s trophy drought that has now extended into a 15th consecutive campaign.

“It has been an incredible journey and in the 22 years, Tottenham has progressed enormously. Not as much as a fan we would hope but hopefully the journey is not over and we are still hoping we will get that trophy that we need,” Levy said.

“When we first came in to Tottenham, winning was making sure we stayed in the Premier League. Then as time goes on and we get more successful, it was about getting into Europa league and then the Champions League.

“Obviously the ultimate goal is to win the trophies. That is clearly what we are trying to do. It’s easier said than done.

“Am I happy that we haven’t won more than one trophy in the last 15 years? Absolutely not. But I also think we’ve had some fantastic times. Being in the Champions League a number of times.

“Despite the fact I feel sick that there’s a club (Arsenal) in north London that’s a bit higher than us at this moment in time, if I look back in the last five years we’ve also been higher than them so that’s what happens.”

Recent months has seen speculation over the long-term ownership of Tottenham with talk of outside investment and prospective buyers of the club preparing bids.

The last two home games has also seen ‘Levy out’ chants.

But Levy added: “ENIC owns approximately 87 per cent of the club. We have 30,000 shareholders and most of them are fans who own the shares.

“We have a duty to consider any proposal anyone wants to make. All I would say is we are not in negotiations with anybody. Nor have we been in recent months.”