‘Gutted’ Robert Snodgrass vows to reveal all about shock Hearts exit

Robert Snodgrass confirmed his departure from Hearts and vowed to tell “my side of the story” in time.

After taking over as interim boss last week following the departure of Robbie Neilson and assistant Lee McCulloch, Steven Naismith told former Scotland team-mate Snodgrass that his Tynecastle career was up.

Before last weekend’s Edinburgh derby defeat by Hibernian, the former Rangers, Everton and Hearts striker, who is also the Scotland assistant coach, said: “Snoddy was really disappointed and it’s hard for me as someone who is his friend, his team-mate and had a long-lasting relationship with him to have that conversation and speak to him and see how disappointed he was.”

Snodgrass, 35, took to social media to tell Hearts fans he was “gutted and disappointed” to leave Gorgie and promised some revelations in due course.

The midfielder said: “Just want to thank Hearts for giving me the opportunity to pull on the jersey, and play back in the Scottish game.

“Big thanks to the fans for making me feel loved again, your support has been superb home and away.

“I would like to thank Robbie Neilson and Lee McCulloch for bringing me to Hearts and allowing me to play football in a really good team.

“I was emotionally attached and determined for us to kick on. The previous six weeks had been a real challenge for us all.

“But that’s when a TEAM sticks TOGETHER, digs in and fights for the guy next to you.

“I was in for the fight and desperate for third place but that chance was sadly taken away from me. It’s left me gutted and disappointed.

“I wish the club all the best for the rest of the season. I loved working with a great set of boys, helping and developing the younger boys game.

“The amount of positive texts I’ve received from the dressing-room leaves me no doubt I’ve made friends for life.

“I will definitely tell my side of the story but right now isn’t the appropriate moment, out of respect to my team and the supporters. The focus has to be on the fight for third place. Hope the boys smash it.”

Hearts have lost their last five league games and trail third-placed Aberdeen by five points.