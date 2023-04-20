Wales set to return to Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground for October friendly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Wales set to return to Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground for October friendly

By Press Association
Wales’ men’s senior team are set to return to the Racecourse Ground for only the second time in 15 years (David Davies/PA)
Wales’ men’s senior team are set to return to the Racecourse Ground for only the second time in 15 years (David Davies/PA)

Wales are set to return and play in Wrexham following the club’s rise under Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

A new 5,500-seater stand at the Racecourse Ground – the world’s oldest international football stadium that still hosts matches, having staged Wales’ first home game in 1877 – secured financial backing from Wrexham County Borough Council on Wednesday.

The expansion will take Wrexham’s home capacity to around 15,600 and guarantees the future of the Wales national men’s team playing in the north of the country.

Wales v Trinidad and Tobago – International Friendly – Racecourse Ground
Wales have only played once at Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground in the last 15 years – a 2019 friendly against Trinidad & Tobago (Nick Potts/PA)

Although the development is not due to be completed until the start of the 2024-25 season, Wales plan to take their friendly against Gibraltar on October 11 to Wrexham.

“The council have got funding to make the stadium bigger and that is great news for ourselves and football fans in the north,” Football Association of Wales president Steve Williams told the PA news agency.

“The floodlights will be removed at the end of the season and the Kop development starts on June 1.

“We’ve got some work to do and have some trial runs, but we are looking to take the Gibraltar game there in October.

“We know fans in the north are connected to the Wales national team and there is an appetite to play games in Wrexham.”

The Football Association of Wales was founded in Wrexham in 1876 and the Racecourse Ground hosted every home match until 1890.

The stadium has hosted a record 94 Wales games, but Wrexham’s decline and fall into non-league in the new millennium had an adverse effect on the national team playing there.

Wales’ last visit to Wrexham, a March 2019 friendly against Trinidad and Tobago, was the first time the men’s senior team had played at the Racecourse for 11 years.

“Cardiff City Stadium is our home ground and, even with the planned Kop development, will have twice the capacity of the Racecourse,” said Williams, a Wrexham fan.

“The FAW obviously has to take that on board, but it is feasible to judge individual games on merit and take opposition-specific games to Wrexham.

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds file photo
Wrexham co-owners Rob McElhenney (left) and Ryan Reynolds have revived the fortunes of the National League club (Peter Byrne/PA)

“I believe we will fill the ground regardless of who the opposition is.”

Approved funding for the development, which will also see the local railway station and transport infrastructure improved, comes with Wrexham on the verge of returning to the Football League after a 15-year absence.

Co-owners Reynolds and McElhenney have invested heavily both on and off the pitch and introduced the club to an international audience through FX’s successful ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ documentary series.

Wrexham host Boreham Wood on Saturday knowing three points from their final two National League games would guarantee automatic promotion.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
CR0042167 Reporter, Karla Sinclair. Altens, Aberdeen. For food and drink story on the opening of The Key café in Altens, founded by former professional footballer Jonny Smith. This is his second venue to open in the north-east Pictured is 13th April 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Health cafe The Key opens new Altens branch – but owner is aiming for…
2
Mum-of-two Moira Peck, known for her love of life and passion for teaching.
Husband’s tribute to caring Newburgh teacher Moira Peck, 56
3
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public Picture shows; A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Sheriff clears gamekeeper after hearing evidence police lied about investigation
4
Frank Lefevre
‘Formidable advocate with razor-sharp mind’: Aberdeen solicitor Frank Lefevre dies aged 88
5
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
What the Bon Accord Centre takeover could mean for Aberdeen
6
Macduff Aldi plans have been relaunched - with a new housing element.
Aldi reimagines vision for Macduff – with housing now part of new ‘masterplan’ for…
7
Craig Taylor robbed a 17-year-old at knife-point. Image: DC Thomson.
Mugged by bank transfer: Armed thug caught after handing over personal details for transaction
8
The Beach Boulevard roundabout and dual carriageway could be in line for a major overhaul. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Beach Boulevard: Plans revealed for £12 million roundabout changes, traffic squeeze and more bike…
3
9
The drugs were found in a property near Insch. Image: Police Scotland
Man, 22, charged after large cannabis haul worth £43,000 recovered in Aberdeenshire
10
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Readers react as Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen is sold

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Women defender Millie Urquhart. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Women youngster Millie Urquhart to move Stateside to play college football with Jacksonville…
Six by Nico
Unit sought-after for Six by Nico's newest Aberdeen restaurant back on the market
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Man appears in court after £43,000 cannabis seizure by police
Tommy Cumming
Tommy Cumming: Caley Thistle kitman, groundsman and club legend
Bijou by the Sea provides stunning views from the Moray Firth coast near Buckie. Image: Google Maps
Bijou by the Sea to be marketed in Europe after Central Belt tenant plan…
Willie Cameron, Highland Tourism Board director:,Andrew Mackenzie, Highland Historian, Nicola Henderson, Museums and Heritage Highland, Yvonne Crook, Chair, Highland Tourism CIC. Inverness.
Future of heritage sector comes under the spotlight in Inverness
Kairen Griffiths talked to a diverse range of NHS workers for her new book Memories From the Frontline. Image: Supplied by Kairen Griffiths
Covid testing the royals and the horror of ICU: New book reveals pandemic stories…
Robert Mackenzie on the site of his proposed golf course at Nigg. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Would-be golf course developer backs Coul Links plan
Ross Draper in action for Elgin City against Stenhousemuir. Image: Bob Crombie.
Ross Draper insists Elgin City still have to finish off survival job
Jamie Crowe.
Run Balmoral: Great Britain international Jamie Crowe contemplates triple challenge

Editor's Picks

Most Commented