William Saliba making slow progress in recovery from back problem – Mikel Arteta

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

William Saliba making slow progress in recovery from back problem – Mikel Arteta

By Press Association
William Saliba’s season could be over (Nick Potts/PA)
William Saliba’s season could be over (Nick Potts/PA)

Mikel Arteta admits he is unsure if William Saliba will play again this season as his recovery from a back injury has not progressed as hoped.

The France defender had started every Premier League game this season before being forced off during the Europa League defeat to Sporting Lisbon last month.

He has not played since, has been ruled out of Friday’s clash with bottom club Southampton and is now a major doubt for the top-of-the-table clash at Manchester City next week.

Arsenal v Fulham – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
William Saliba has enjoyed a superb season for the Gunners (BRadley Collyer/PA)

Initially it was hoped Saliba would be in contention at the Etihad Stadium, but Arteta has cast doubt on the 22-year-old featuring again in the title run-in.

“The picture hasn’t changed from last week. Regarding William, we still have to wait a little bit more,” Arteta said on the eve of the Southampton game.

“He is not progressing as quick as we hoped. It’s a bit delicate and we want to be very certain when we push him that he is ready to absorb the load and the risk that we will take and at the moment that’s not possible to do.”

Asked if the issue could now leave Saliba sidelined until next season, Arteta added: “I don’t know, it’s a bit early (to make predictions).

“Probably next week we are going to have more certainty. There is some evolution, he is doing more activity.

Mikel Arteta File Photo
Mikel Arteta admits William Saliba is making slow progress (Nigel French/PA)

“But he is not there yet to start to throw him on the pitch at the level that the sessions demand to compete in this league.”

Arsenal welcome Saints having drawn their last two games despite leading 2-0 against both Liverpool and West Ham.

Bukayo Saka missed a penalty that would have put the visitors 3-1 up at the London Stadium, his first failure from the spot since his effort was saved in the Euro 2020 final shoot-out.

Arteta, though, feels the miss could prove a blessing in disguise for a player who bounced back from being racially abused following his miss for England.

“Experiences help, obviously, and what he went through was tough but in a different way it was something beautiful and a great experience for him,” added Arteta.

West Ham United v Arsenal – Premier League – London Stadium
Bukayo Saka missed from the spot at West Ham (Adam Davy/PA)

“I think that helped him, not only him but the people around him as well to understand what the reaction has to be, the support and protection that he needs and he will go again.

“He loves responsibility but he puts a lot on his shoulders as well. Again, if he had any doubt about how much people love him, respect him and admire him at the club I think he had a very overwhelming reaction from everyone in the building and the club.

“In the end I think it can be something very positive that can give him a big lift because everyone acted in an unbelievable way towards him because he deserves it because of the way he is.”

Asked if Saka will remain Arsenal’s penalty taker, the Spaniard said: “Yes. If not, I will go on the pitch and throw him the ball to make sure he takes the next one!”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
CR0042167 Reporter, Karla Sinclair. Altens, Aberdeen. For food and drink story on the opening of The Key café in Altens, founded by former professional footballer Jonny Smith. This is his second venue to open in the north-east Pictured is 13th April 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Health cafe The Key opens new Altens branch – but owner is aiming for…
2
Mum-of-two Moira Peck, known for her love of life and passion for teaching.
Husband’s tribute to caring Newburgh teacher Moira Peck, 56
3
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public Picture shows; A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Sheriff clears gamekeeper after hearing evidence police lied about investigation
4
Frank Lefevre
‘Formidable advocate with razor-sharp mind’: Aberdeen solicitor Frank Lefevre dies aged 88
5
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
What the Bon Accord Centre takeover could mean for Aberdeen
6
Macduff Aldi plans have been relaunched - with a new housing element.
Aldi reimagines vision for Macduff – with housing now part of new ‘masterplan’ for…
7
Craig Taylor robbed a 17-year-old at knife-point. Image: DC Thomson.
Mugged by bank transfer: Armed thug caught after handing over personal details for transaction
8
The Beach Boulevard roundabout and dual carriageway could be in line for a major overhaul. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Beach Boulevard: Plans revealed for £12 million roundabout changes, traffic squeeze and more bike…
3
9
The drugs were found in a property near Insch. Image: Police Scotland
Man, 22, charged after large cannabis haul worth £43,000 recovered in Aberdeenshire
10
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Readers react as Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen is sold

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Women defender Millie Urquhart. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Women youngster Millie Urquhart to move Stateside to play college football with Jacksonville…
Six by Nico
Unit sought-after for Six by Nico's newest Aberdeen restaurant back on the market
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Man appears in court after £43,000 cannabis seizure by police
Tommy Cumming
Tommy Cumming: Caley Thistle kitman, groundsman and club legend
Bijou by the Sea provides stunning views from the Moray Firth coast near Buckie. Image: Google Maps
Bijou by the Sea to be marketed in Europe after Central Belt tenant plan…
Willie Cameron, Highland Tourism Board director:,Andrew Mackenzie, Highland Historian, Nicola Henderson, Museums and Heritage Highland, Yvonne Crook, Chair, Highland Tourism CIC. Inverness.
Future of heritage sector comes under the spotlight in Inverness
Kairen Griffiths talked to a diverse range of NHS workers for her new book Memories From the Frontline. Image: Supplied by Kairen Griffiths
Covid testing the royals and the horror of ICU: New book reveals pandemic stories…
Robert Mackenzie on the site of his proposed golf course at Nigg. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Would-be golf course developer backs Coul Links plan
Ross Draper in action for Elgin City against Stenhousemuir. Image: Bob Crombie.
Ross Draper insists Elgin City still have to finish off survival job
Jamie Crowe.
Run Balmoral: Great Britain international Jamie Crowe contemplates triple challenge

Editor's Picks

Most Commented