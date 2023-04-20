David Martindale relishing underdog role as Livingston eye final bid for top six

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Martindale relishing underdog role as Livingston eye final bid for top six

By Press Association
David Martindale is hoping for ‘twists and turns’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)
David Martindale is hoping for ‘twists and turns’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Livingston manager David Martindale is hoping the underdog role will suit his side as they bid to jump back into the top six on the last weekend before the cinch Premiership split.

A run of five defeats in eight league games has taken the Lions’ fate out of their own hands and left them needing favours from other teams this Saturday.

To secure a top-six place, Livingston must win at Dundee United and hope that either St Mirren lose at home to Kilmarnock or Hibernian fail to win away to St Johnstone.

“I hope for some twists and turns this weekend because that should hopefully help us get in the top six,” said Martindale. “I think we’re the third favourites of the three teams fighting for the last two top-six places.

“Most years we’re probably the bookies’ favourite to get relegated so it probably suits us going into this weekend’s games as the underdogs. 

“I can only focus on what’s within our control and that’s the Dundee United game. I can’t influence the Hibs or St Mirren result so I’ve just got to focus on trying to get three points on Saturday, as we do most weeks, and see where it takes us.”   

Although Martindale’s main goal was to avoid relegation, he admits there will be disappointment in the Lions camp if they fail to make the top six.

“Our primary objective is to stay in the Premiership but this is our fifth year in the Premiership so if we don’t make top six I think internally we’ll see it as a little bit of failure because we’ve had one foot in the door for most of the season,” he said.

“The third part of the season, from match-day 23 to now, probably hasn’t quite been good enough. We’ve not had that continuity so we probably see it as having shot ourselves in the foot slightly.

“But I need to remain pragmatic and give the boys the accolades they probably deserve. We’re five points better off than we were at the same stage last year.

“I’ve seen people saying the league’s not as good as it was last year. We’re five points better off than we were last year and we’re still not in the top six so for me that makes the league more competitive this year.

“If you take the Old Firm out of it, I think it’s been more competitive from third to 12th in terms of teams picking points up.”

Martindale – who was appointed in November 2020 – takes no satisfaction from being cast as the longest-serving manager in the Premiership following the sacking of St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson last weekend.

“I think I should be looking for a new job – that tells me I’m next on the hit list,” he said. “The further up the list you go, the more precarious it becomes, especially in the Premiership.

“It’s more of a negative than a positive that I’m sitting here as the longest-serving manager in the Premiership.

“Instant success is craved now and social media plays a huge part in that. I was speaking to my staff, saying who really wants to become a manager these days because there’s a very good chance you’re going to be out of a job (quickly).”

