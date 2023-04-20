Ronnie O’Sullivan second-round showdown in spotlight after Hossein Vafaei barbs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Ronnie O’Sullivan second-round showdown in spotlight after Hossein Vafaei barbs

By Press Association
Ronnie O’Sullivan will head into another Crucible grudge match on Friday (Richard Sellers/PA)
Ronnie O’Sullivan will head into another Crucible grudge match on Friday (Richard Sellers/PA)

Hossein Vafaei is set to discover whether he will be made to pay for his outspoken comments about seven-time champion Ronnie O’Sullivan when the pair start their second-round match in the World Snooker Championship on Friday.

Vafaei hurled verbal barbs at his former friend following his first-round win over Ding Junhui last weekend, accusing the 47-year-old of “disrespect” following an incident in 2021 German Masters qualifying, and adding: “He’s such a nice guy when he’s asleep.”

Opinions are split over whether the Iranian, ranked 23 in the world, made a wise choice in prodding O’Sullivan ahead of their best-of-25, three-day clash that is scheduled to conclude on Sunday morning.

Cazoo World Snooker Championship 2023 – Day 3 – The Crucible
Hossein Vafaei could incur the wrath of Ronnie O’Sullivan (Mike Egerton/PA)

Former world champion Mark Williams said he feared for Vafaei after his comments, asking “Why would you want to wake up the beast?” but another title rival, Mark Allen, was willing to give the 28-year-old the benefit of the doubt.

“I feel like too many players shy away from saying stuff about Ronnie,” said Allen. “He has said plenty about other players on tour over the years, so why not?

“Only time will tell if what Hossein has said was a good or bad idea. He could lose now and everyone will say it’s because he said what he said. But also he could have said nothing and still lost!”

2023 World Snooker Championship Package
Ronnie O’Sullivan’s first Crucible clash came against Alain Robidoux (Zac Goodwin/PA)

O’Sullivan has been riling Crucible opponents for over a quarter of a century, starting on only his fourth visit as a 20-year-old in 1996, when he thumped Canadian Alain Robidoux 10-3 in the opening round.

Robidoux, a former semi-finalist, refused to shake O’Sullivan’s hand and branded him “disrespectful” for playing some of his shots left-handed, prompting a fired-up O’Sullivan to respond: “He was rubbish – he shouldn’t have been on the same table as me.”

Six years later O’Sullivan stoked the fires ahead of his semi-final against Stephen Hendry, maintaining that “there is not a lot of respect there at all”, and threatening to send Hendry “back home to his sad little life in Scotland.”

2018 Betfred Snooker World Championships – Day Eight – The Crucible
Ronnie O’Sullivan had a heated confrontation with Ali Carter (right) (Rui Vieira/PA)

O’Sullivan, who said his respect for his former hero had soured due to an incident involving the ‘miss’ rule two years earlier, later said he regretted the comments, and that he had been cajoled into making by Hendry’s former friend, the boxer Naseem Hamed.

In 2018, O’Sullivan shoulder-barged opponent Ali Carter in the 19th frame of their tense second-round match, telling his opponent: “That’s for being Mr Angry.”

Carter, who sarcastically thanked O’Sullivan following the incident, eventually won the match and said afterwards: “I just thought, I’m not being intimidated by Ronnie like a lot of others are. I’ve been through harder things in my life.”

2023 World Snooker Championship Package
Ronnie O’Sullivan sunk Mark Selby in a stunning 2020 semi-final (John Walton/PA)

Four-time champion Mark Selby was the most recent to be riled by O’Sullivan’s antics as they headed towards the dramatic conclusion of their 2020 semi-final, which O’Sullivan edged 17-16 after winning the last three frames.

O’Sullivan had played some deliberately rash escapes from snookers when he trailed 16-14, prompting a disappointed Selby to insist: “I thought it was a little bit disrespectful to me and the game.”

