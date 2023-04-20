Steven Naismith won’t let Robert Snodgrass saga distract Hearts from mission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steven Naismith won’t let Robert Snodgrass saga distract Hearts from mission

By Press Association
Steven Naismith is getting on with the job at Hearts (Jane Barlow/PA)
Steven Naismith is getting on with the job at Hearts (Jane Barlow/PA)

Steven Naismith insists Robert Snodgrass’s intriguing response to being shown the door at Hearts is not a distraction amid their search for form.

After taking over as interim boss last week following the departure of Robbie Neilson and his assistant Lee McCulloch, Naismith told former Scotland team-mate Snodgrass that his Tynecastle career was up.

Snodgrass, 35, took to social media to tell the Hearts fans he was “gutted and disappointed” to leave the Gorgie club and promised some revelations in due course.

Hearts have lost six games in a row in all competition and have slipped back to fourth place in the cinch Premiership, five points behind Aberdeen, but Naismith insists all the focus is on beating bottom side Ross County on Saturday.

“The only time it has been mentioned is right here, right now,” said the former Rangers, Everton and Hearts striker, who revealed Michael Smith is “probably going to be out for weeks” with a hamstring problem picked up early in last weekend’s defeat by Hibernian.

“I don’t think it is a distraction.

“We have moved on, the focus is on the game, trying to get results and that’s where we are at, at the moment, it is definitely not a distraction.

“It is as we were when I spoke to him. He is disappointed but there is not much more to say.

“The decision was made, I spoke to Snoddy, I could tell he was disappointed but we move on, we need to win games, we need to be in the mix and that’s where we are at.”

Snodgrass suggested that perhaps all was not well within the Tynecastle dressing room by saying: “I was emotionally attached and determined for us to kick on. The previous six weeks had been a real challenge for us all. But that’s when a team sticks together, digs in and fights for the guy next to you.”

Naismith insists there is unity at the Edinburgh club.

He said: “Since I took over, there is a togetherness; the club, the players, the squad.

“I have been there myself. There is a disappointment when there is change because effectively everyone who has been in this dressing room and been around the club have been the ones to contribute to that.

“So change has happened. There has not been one moment when a player has not given me 100 per cent or strived to get better, try to improve, do what we want them to do.

“So I am happy with the squad and the biggest thing now is getting results.”

With six league fixtures remaining, Naismith insists the focus will be on attacking football.

The Scotland assistant coach said: “We need to play with the first thought of we are going forward, we are attacking, we are causing the other teams problems rather than focus on any other team.

“In my whole time as a player being an attacking team is more enjoyable than trying to defend games and try to score a goal.

“You need to go and win games now.

“It is not the case that we will go all-out attack but you need to carry a decent threat every time we play.

Smith pulled up early against Hibs and Naismith, who is glad to see Josh Ginnelly back in training after a niggle, said: “Mikey Smith is probably going to be out for weeks.

“We have had a scan. A lot of it depends on the player and the recovery. There is not a specific timeline on when he will be back.”

