Leeds could welcome back Max Wober and Patrick Bamford for Fulham trip

Leeds pair Max Wober and Patrick Bamford could boost their side’s chances in the Premier League relegation fight by returning to action at Fulham on Saturday.

Javi Gracia’s side are hoping to halt their slide towards the bottom three and bounce back from successive 5-1 and 6-1 home defeats to Crystal Palace and Liverpool.

Bamford has returned to training after missing Monday night’s poor display against Liverpool due to a calf injury and Gracia said: “We’ll wait until the end, I’m not sure if he’ll be ready.”

Austria defender Wober (hamstring) has missed the last four matches and Gracia added: “He was available for the last game, but he had only trained one or two games. He’s in a better condition now.”

Gracia, still without key midfielder Tyler Adams after hamstring surgery, is expected to make several changes with his side now having lost three of their last four matches.

Leeds sit 16th in the table, two points above the bottom three with seven games to play.

Willy Gnonto is pushing for a recall to the starting line-up after being named on the bench for the last three.

“Gnonto is ready,” Gracia said. “He had a little issue, he had some problem, now he’s ready, he’s training from the last few weeks. I tried to protect him a little bit and now he’s available.”

Gracia won three of his first six league games in charge after replacing Jesse Marsch in February, but he and his players are under increasing pressure from fans after capitulating in two heavy home defeats.

The Spaniard, who steered Watford clear of relegation danger in 2018, said criticism of him and of his players’ desire was justified.

He said: “We have to assess the situation with perspective. We have competed well, we’ve got good results, but it’s true, now we have to accept the criticism.

“There were moments in the last (two) games that were unacceptable and I understand that and I understand the point of view of some supporters saying in some moments you can feel the lack of desire.

“I can understand that feeling, 100 per cent. But I spend time with my players and I know how they are suffering at this moment and how they’re working to improve the situation.”

Gracia insisted he retained belief in his players to turn Leeds’ fortunes round and stay in the top flight, adding: “They are able to change and do it because they already have done it staying with me.

“I believe in these players and I’m sure together we’ll come back together to compete in the way we have.

“What I’ve seen is my players are really disappointed after the last game we played, with the desire to change and perform better, hoping to show a better face.”